Tanzanian fans launched a #freejumajux campaign in Priscilla Ojo's comment section after he appeared to have lost significant weight at Peller's wedding

Priscilla Ojo clapped back at the critics with sharp, unbothered responses that quickly went viral

Nigerians rallied behind Priscilla as the cross-border social media spat between Tanzanian and Nigerian fans heated up

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, is not one to stay quiet when the internet comes for her, and Tanzanian fans just found that out the hard way.

The influencer found herself at the centre of a cross-border social media storm on Monday, August 11, 2026, after fans of her partner, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, flooded her comment section on TikTok with concerns and criticisms after his recent appearance.

Tanzanians launch FreeJumaJux campaign on Priscilla Ojo's TikTok page. Credit: itsprisy

Source: Instagram

How the #FreeJumaJux Drama Started

The tension began after Juma Jux showed up at the high-profile wedding of Nigerian influencers Jarvis and Peller looking noticeably slimmer.

His changed physique alarmed a number of his Tanzanian fans, who quickly began attributing the weight loss to his relationship with Priscilla. They launched a #freejumajux movement, targeting her page with pointed messages.

"Free jux. He's a big artist, and seeing him lose so much weight so suddenly is really worrying and painful for his fans," one comment read. Others were less measured: "Juma Jux was better with Vanessa Mdee" also made the rounds.

Priscilla, however, was in no mood to absorb the criticism quietly. She fired back directly in the comments with responses that fans quickly screenshot and shared.

"Aww, your brother loves it here," she wrote in one reply. To another comment, she responded: "Una for talk since, second belle don enter," suggesting she is expecting a second child with Juma. She also cheekily added: "You know what they say about tall and thin men right" and "Too late."

Nigerians back Prisiclla Ojo as Tanzanians troll her over husband, Juma Jux's weight loss. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

It is worth noting that Juma Jux had already addressed the weight loss concerns himself, stating that he actually loves his new look. His sister Fatima also backed him publicly, defending both his appearance and Priscilla.

See a screenshot of the exchange between Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanians on TikTok below:

Nigerians Back Priscilla Ojo

Nigerian fans were quick to show solidarity with Priscilla on Instagram, amused by both the drama and her unapologetic replies.

@its_katchy wrote:

"I like her replies. Bitter TZNs 😂"

@theskinbloomer_ added:

"You can't troll a genz celebrity 😂 love it again"

@rebeccaumuturay said:

"Priscilla and JUX keep pressing haters necks, jobless people full with bitter spirit 😤"

@wendy_hairmpire warned:

"Tanzanias don't wanna go this route with us 😂😂 cos they will cry. They should go and ask South Africa they will cry blood"

@omowumi_elegbede laughed:

"Una don make Priscy start to deh talk o 😂😂😂😂"

@dclassic2003 wrote:

"I love @its.priscy. They'll cry premium tears for real, just give them back to back; we Nigerians are solidly with you"

Iyabo Ojo supports Juma Jux's music amid backlash

Legit.ng also reported that actress Iyabo Ojo supported her son-in-law Juma Jux amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over his Ikweji song.

The actress shared a fun video on April 14, 2026, showing herself and Priscilla jumping on the song's viral TikTok challenge during a photoshoot.

She also used the opportunity to promote her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, ahead of its UK premiere on April 25, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng