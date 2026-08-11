The Dutch government has outlined an official alternative route for foreigners who are unable to pass the integration exams required for citizenship

The pathway involves applying for a formal advisory statement from DUO, the Dutch government body overseeing education and integration

Only residents physically living in the Netherlands are eligible to request the advisory statement

The Netherlands has revealed that foreigners who cannot pass the mandatory integration exams may still have a route to Dutch citizenship, through a formal advisory process that acknowledges genuine effort.

Under the Dutch naturalisation framework, passing the integration exam is typically a requirement for anyone seeking citizenship.

The Netherlands published an alternative citizenship test trying to become citizens. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

However, the Netherlands government has confirmed that an exemption pathway exists for those who are genuinely unable to meet the exam standard, regardless of how hard they have tried.

What the DUO advisory statement covers

The alternative is an official advisory statement issued by DUO, the Dutch government agency responsible for education and integration matters. The document is formally called the "advies aantoonbaar geleverde inspanningen," which translates broadly as an advisory statement on demonstrable effort.

To qualify for this route, applicants must be able to show that they have made a sincere and sustained attempt to pass the integration exams but have been unable to do so. The advisory statement is not an automatic exemption but rather an acknowledgement from authorities that the individual has put in the work.

There is one firm condition attached to this process: only people who are currently residing in the Netherlands can apply for the advisory statement. Those living outside the country are not eligible, regardless of their circumstances.

How this affects foreigners seeking Dutch citizenship

The development is particularly relevant to the many people and long-term residents in the Netherlands who face significant barriers when attempting the integration exams, whether due to age, health conditions, learning difficulties, or educational background.

Dutch naturalisation rules require applicants to demonstrate integration into society, and language and civic knowledge tests form a central part of that process. For those who have struggled repeatedly with the exams, the DUO advisory route offers an officially recognised channel that does not require abandoning the citizenship goal altogether.

US announces citizenship exemption requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government has outlined specific age and residency combinations that qualify applicants for an exemption from the English language requirement.

Older permanent residents who meet the criteria can still take the mandatory civics test in their native language under certain conditions.

Source: Legit.ng