Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon made Peter Okoye a staggering N500 million offer during his live performance on Sunday night

Soso held up his phone displaying the offer as Peter performed on stage, and a video of the moment quickly went viral

The dramatic proposal arrives against the backdrop of a bitter financial dispute between Peter and his twin Paul Okoye over music royalties

Music mogul Soso Soberekon has thrown a jaw-dropping N500 million offer at singer Peter Okoye, urging him to step into a boxing ring against his estranged twin brother, Paul Okoye.

The moment unfolded on Sunday night while Peter was mid-performance.

Soberekon, watching from the crowd, raised his phone above his head and turned the screen towards the stage so Peter could read it clearly.

Soso Soberekon made Peter Okoye a staggering N500 million offer during his live performance on Sunday night. Photos: Soso Soberekon/Peter Okoye/Paul Okoye.

Source: Instagram

The message on the display was blunt: "500 Million Naira to fight your twin in a boxing match."

Reacting to the offer in the video, Peter smiled and waved it off.

Peter and Paul Okoye's Royalties Dispute

The timing of Soberekon's challenge was hard to ignore. It came in the middle of a public and increasingly bitter financial dispute between Peter and his twin Paul, the two halves of the now-defunct Afrobeats duo P-Square.

Peter recently accused Paul and their elder brother Jude Okoye, who previously managed the group, of diverting music royalties that were owed to him.

Watch the X video of the exchange between Soso Soberekon and Peter Okoye here:

Reactions trail Soso Soberekon's offer to Peter Okoye

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@tjclassix

"Soso is not okay. He needs check up. So, na psquare brothers una dey offer 500m. They resemble carter efe or portable?"

@layomiade_LA noted:

"Na today I know say Soso na bad man. With the anger in Peter at this moment, the first blow from Peter go be like: 'This one is for my wife, Lola!', another blow for his first son, and the 3rd blow—which is the finishing blow—for leaving him for Jude! "

Peter Okoye accuses Paul and their elder brother Jude Okoye of diverting music royalties that were owed to him. Photos: Peter/Paul Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Soso Soberekon gifts Oluremi Tinubu on her birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soso Soberekon caused a stir online after sending a monetary gift to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Soso shared evidence showing he sent N100,000 and accompanied it with a birthday message wishing the First Lady well.

His gesture came after Oluremi Tinubu requested that well-wishers channel birthday gifts and congratulatory funds towards a National Library project, a move that generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng