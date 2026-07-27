Fun videos from comedian Kenny Blaq's comedy show in Lagos have emerged on social media

Music star 2Baba was among the artistes who took the stage to entertain fun seekers at the comedy event

2Baba also captured attention by showing up at the event alongside his children, including his estranged wife Annie's daughters Olivia and Isabella

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has continued to make waves on social media days after he and his estranged wife, Annie, denied rumours of a reunion.

Amid the speculations about his marriage to his new wife and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, 2Baba was on Sunday, July 26, 2026, spotted with his children, including Annie's daughters, Olivia and Isabella, at a comedy show.

2Baba performs at comedian Kenny Blaq's comedy show in Lagos. Credit: official2baba/honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The African Queen crooner, who attended music executive Soso Soberekon's wedding in Delta, was among the artistes who performed at comedian Kenny Blaq's comedy show THE OXYMORON OF KENNYBLAQ 6.0 THE BRIDGE in Lagos.

2Baba shared clips of himself and his children at the venue of the event.

Another clip showed the moment 2Baba granted a short interview while leaving the venue, with his youngest daughter Olivia by his side while others followed closely behind.

As of the time this report was published, neither 2Baba nor Natasha has responded to the speculations about their marriage on social media.

A video of 2Baba leaving Kenny Blaq's comedy show with Olivia and others is below:

A screenshot of 2Baba and his children at the same event is below:

2Baba captures attention as he attends show with his children in Lagos. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng