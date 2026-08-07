Destiny Boy's sister and father came forward in a video to share their experiences with the late singer's alleged Ifa Priest, Oba Edu

The family alleged that Oba Edu never reached out after Destiny Boy's death and told them where to bury the singer

Destiny Boy's sister made a striking claim about how Oba Edu's security was instructed to handle their grieving father

The family of the late Nigerian Afro-Fuji singer Destiny Boy has publicly called out Oba Edu, the man described as the singer's Ifa Priest, over a series of disturbing allegations following the singer's death.

In a video that surfaced online on August 6, Destiny Boy's sister and father addressed the public directly, speaking in Yoruba as they detailed their grievances against Oba Edu.

Destiny Boy's family speaks out about their experience with the singer's alleged Ifa priest after his death. Photo: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

According to the singer's sister, Oba Edu never once reached out to the family after Destiny Boy passed away.

She alleged that the priest instructed the family to purchase a burial plot rather than offering any form of comfort or solidarity.

Family alleges threats against Destiny Boy's father

Destiny Boy's sister went further, claiming that Oba Edu told their father to stop expressing his grief loudly within his compound, and that security personnel were reportedly given instructions to physically restrain him if he did not comply.

"He even told my dad to stop shouting in his compound. He instructed his security to put handcuffs on my dad's hands if he refused to keep quiet," she said.

She also noted that Destiny Boy had been in good health right up until his death, which occurred at 8pm on a Saturday evening as he was preparing to leave for a performance.

Oba Edu, she claimed, did not shed a single tear upon hearing of the Afrobeats and Fuji singer's passing.

"Destiny boy died at 8pm on Saturday when he was preparing to go for his show and he was not sick before. Oba Edu didn’t shed a single tear when Destiny Boy died. We leave everything in God’s hands."

Destiny Boy died in January 2026 at just 22 years old following a sudden illness that left fans and the Nigerian music community in shock.

His death has since been surrounded by controversy, with this latest video adding fresh fuel to the ongoing debate.

Watch Destiny Boy's family calling out his herbalist over several allegations after the singer's death below:

Fans react to Destiny Boy's family's claims

The video drew significant attention online, with many users weighing in on the family's allegations:

@dot692198 wrote:

"Baba you still need training from baba mobad, online money is very sweet."

@sman_8899 commented:

"I kuku know say una go talk truth small small😂na bcus of money wey that one press that time na why una Dey shout say na good person😂😂"

@oluwapinrefumi said:

"He should shed tear that your brother died...... Oju yin o ti la."

@general_dc01 wrote:

"Shey be una first talk say the man dey help una family which one una come dey change mouth again? Confuse people. Rest on destiny boy😢"

@thatcandygal shared:

"If person die in Nigeria to rest in peace na by connection"

@ayinke_gold29 added:

"We all remember that your family said oba edu is a very good person ❤️"

Destiny Boy's family recounts their ordeal as they make fresh allegations after the singer's passing. Photo: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy’s family cries out over hardship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy is struggling financially due to his locked phone and frozen bank account.

The singer's sister revealed that attempts to unlock the device at Computer Village in Lagos failed, leaving them unable to access vital information.

The situation worsened after Destiny Boy changed his phone password when his wife made withdrawals, leaving the family without access to funds

Source: Legit.ng