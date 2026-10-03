Qatar has specified three key documents that private sector employees must submit to qualify for a Family Residence Visa

The requirements include a six-month bank statement from an accredited bank, a notarised employment contract, and a copy of an educational certificate

Qatar's official guidance states that the bank statement must prove the employee's salary before approval is granted

Qatar has outlined the exact paperwork private sector employees must produce before they can bring relatives into the country on a Family Residence Visa.

According to Qatar's official guidance, workers in the private sector are required to present three specific documents as part of the application process.

Qatar names 3 documents foreigners need to bring family members. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago/ STRINGER

Source: Getty Images

Qatar family visa: documents required

The first is a six-month bank statement from one of the country's accredited banks. The statement must clearly demonstrate the employee's salary, serving as proof that the applicant earns enough to support dependants. The second requirement is a notarised employment contract. This document verifies the applicant's professional standing and confirms the terms of their engagement with an employer in Qatar. The third document is a copy of an educational certificate. to establish the applicant's stated profession and educational background.

The country's official guidance reads:

"Private sector employees shall produce six month bank statement from one of the accredited banks in the country to prove his salary. He shall also submit notarized employment contract and copy of educational certificate to prove the profession."

Why the Qatar family visa documents matter

For many foreign workers employed in Qatar's private sector, the Family Residence Visa is the route through which spouses, children, and other eligible relatives can legally join them in the country. Meeting the documentary requirements is a prerequisite for the application to proceed.

Workers planning to apply are advised to ensure that their bank statement covers a full six months, that their employment contract has been properly notarised, and that their educational certificates are available and accessible well in advance of submitting an application.

Qatar lists 5 documents for family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior listed five documents residents must provide to sponsor a foreign spouse for a family visa.

The requirements include a notarised marriage contract, the spouse's valid passport, the resident's ID and passport, proof of employment, and a tenancy contract.

Source: Legit.ng