Auto dealer IVD posted a video of himself dancing and urging fans not to forget God while his lover, Blessing CEO, remains in EFCC detention

Blessing CEO, known as a self-acclaimed relationship expert, reportedly lost one of her sons amid her ongoing legal troubles

IVD's carefree post drew sharp reactions from fans who called him out over Blessing CEO's situation

A video of auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has sparked outrage online after he was spotted dancing and preaching positivity while his lover Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, remains held in EFCC detention.

In the clip, IVD is seen vibing and moving to music while urging his followers to keep God first, insisting that God is the greatest and never fails. The businessman capped off the post by wishing his fans a blessed and fruitful week ahead.

Reactions trail IVD’s latest social media post amid his lover Blessing CEO’s loss. Photo credit@ivd001/@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The lighthearted post landed poorly with many Nigerians online, particularly given the circumstances surrounding Blessing CEO.

Fans continue to pray for Blessing CEo amid loss of son. Photo credit@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The self-proclaimed relationship expert has been in detention for months, with a video of a woman appealing to the public to contribute money towards her bail circulating in recent weeks. Blessing CEO also reportedly suffered the devastating loss of one of her sons around the same period.

Here is the TikTok video of IVD enjoying his life while in a car:

Fans Drag IVD over Blessing CEO's detention

The dancing video quickly became a flashpoint, with commenters flooding his page to question his priorities and accuse him of indifference towards Blessing CEO's situation.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Loveth Imasha commented:

"You people should stop insulting him, all of una dey form saint , some of u are worst than him, so stop traumatizing him"

@Betty-butter247 wrote:

"i pity women that thinks a bad man will treat them better."

@dbig_kokobutter said:

"Blessing enter that relationship with her two eyes wide open. As Men don finish for the country"

@onizeali1 reacted:

"Nd na blessing buy am this phone wey him Dey use do Snapchat add many filter like Barbie."

@zaff.yarmani1 wrote:

"Which one be one side mouth talking Chaii ikpo ogwu ajoka dis one is gone"

@mzhannysaccessories commented:

"He don get partial stroke ? Wetin do him mouth"

Fans dig up IVD's late wife's chats

Legit.ng reported that some old chats, allegedly belonging to Bimbo, the late wife of businessman IVD, had surfaced online.

It was alleged that the late woman made some sacrifices for her husband and was responsible for his riches.

Source: Legit.ng