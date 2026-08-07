An alleged voice note of Destiny Boy's widow surfaced online after his family claimed they could not access the late singer's accounts

The widow allegedly revealed she battled illness while pregnant, and her hair business collapsed during the singer's sickness

She insisted she left the marriage with nothing, having started a tattoo business just to survive

A voice note allegedly recorded by the widow of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy has begun circulating online, coming days after the singer's family publicly lamented their difficult circumstances following his death.

The family had earlier raised an alarm, claiming they were unable to gain access to the deceased singer's bank account and phone, and appealed for public support amid financial strain.

Reactions as Destiny Boy's widow breaks silence after late singer's family cried out for hardship. Photo credit@iremideo

Source: Instagram

Widow speaks on hardship and sacrifice

In the audio making the rounds on social media, the woman believed to be Destiny Boy's widow pushed back against the narrative, offering her own account of what she endured during his illness.

According to the recording, Destiny Boy's widow was herself ill while pregnant with their child, but chose to suffer in silence because her husband was also battling sickness at the time.

Destiny Boy continues trending months after demise. Photo credit@iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

She noted that she had been running a hair business before everything fell apart due to the financial and emotional toll of his deteriorating health.

Unlike the family, she said she never came out to appeal to the public or dramatise her pain. To keep herself afloat, she claimed she pivoted to a tattoo business, and maintained that she left the marriage without a single property or asset to her name.

Here is the alleged Instagram voice note of Destiny Boy's widow speaking about her ordeal after his family cried out:

Fans react to the development

The story drew significant attention online, with many users weighing in on the situation:

@sgold_signatures said:

"Fame and Wahala na five and six."

@abimbolajokotade wrote:

"If your husband family no like you Oga run for your dear life coz the moment the man dies it is over for you ni."

@pinkymarotha reacted:

"Is he not dead so which husband is sick again. Which kin caption be dis no offense"

@wiluxuryevents commented:

"I thought hes a small boy? so he has a wife wow. Its his baby face i guess"

Destiny Boy's mother's voice note surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that a voice note of Destiny Boy’s mother had surfaced online, sparking concern among fans over what she said.

The elderly woman was heard saying that the singer gave his wife N300,000 while she received nothing. She rained some unprintable words on him and dared him.

Source: Legit.ng