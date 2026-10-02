Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has announced the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka

The actress disclosed that she lost her mother 13 years ago and is now facing life without either parent

Chioma asked fans and well-wishers to pray for her, her siblings, and the entire Chukwuka family

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has announced the loss of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka.

The actress announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday, October 2, 2026, describing her late father as her comfort and a precious part of her life.

Chioma struggled to put her grief into words as she reflected on losing both parents.

Chioma Akpotha announces the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka. Photos: @chiomaakpotha/IG.

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that her mother died 13 years ago, making her father’s passing another painful chapter for the actress and her family.

“My beloved father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, has gone to be with the Lord,” she wrote.

She then asked an emotional question that captured the weight of her loss: “So na only me bayi?”

For Chioma, her father was more than a parent. She described him as her “daddy”, “papa’m”, “obara’m”, and comfort.

Despite her pain, the actress expressed gratitude that her father lived a long life and got to see his children and grandchildren.

She also recalled the special moments they shared, particularly towards the end of his life.

“No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day,” she said.

Chioma asked the public to keep her siblings and the Chukwuka family in their prayers, adding that funeral arrangements would be announced when the family was ready.

Read the obituary of Chioma Akpotha's father here:

Reactions trail Chioma Akpotha's tribute to dad

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@jomokingjomo stated:

"Ndo onyenkem, he came into this world and left a legacy which is You, now more than ever you need to carry on and continue to be all that he envisaged for you, for a good man has transitioned to be with his maker father God almighty. May his soul rest is peace and God grant you the fortitude to bear the lost, Amen"

@theophilus_of_purple wrote:

"My deepest heartfelt condolences,may God comfort you and the family he left behind 🙏 Dear"

Chioma Akpotha discloses that she lost her mother 13 years ago and is now facing life without either parent. Photo: @chiomaakpotha/IG.

Source: Instagram

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Aliu Gafar, one of the cast members of Femi Adebayo's movie, who played Esusu, one of the main characters in Seven Doors, received many accolades from viewers.

Gafar was seen as one of the characters who defined the movie's direction.

He shared a video of making his scary eyes on the movie set, showing the steps the makeup artists took to transform him into Esusu.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng