Destiny Boy’s father has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of the Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adeshina

Emotional videos show the grieving father in tears as he recounts life-changing promises his son made to him

The heartbreaking moment has drawn widespread sympathy, prompting many to offer prayers and condolences

The father of late Nigerian Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has been left devastated by the death of his son.

Destiny Boy passed away on February 18, 2025, just months after welcoming his first child. His sudden death shocked fans, colleagues in the music industry, and the general public.

In emotional videos circulating on social media, the singer’s father was seen overwhelmed with grief at his residence after receiving confirmation of his son’s passing.

The distraught man broke down in tears, repeatedly calling out Destiny Boy’s name as he struggled to accept the painful reality.

A clergyman identified as Pastor Ade was present, consoling the grieving father during the emotional moment.

In the viral clip, the elderly man could be heard pleading with the pastor to allow him see his son’s body one last time.

“Pastor Ade… Pastor Ade, please let me see Afeez, let me see my son. I beg you in the name of God, let me see my son. He is the one feeding me. He promised to take me out of the country and stop me from being an okada rider,” he cried.

The heartbreaking scene has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with many social media users offering prayers, condolences, and words of comfort to the family as they mourn the tragic loss of the young singer.

Watch the video below:

Speaking in a viral video circulating on social media, an emotional Saida Adeshina warned Nigerians against spreading unverified stories about her son, saying anyone using his name to seek relevance would “suffer the same fate” as him.

Introducing herself as the late singer’s mother, she explained that Destiny Boy had been battling a long-term illness, which began about two years ago, shortly after the birth of his son.

According to her, Destiny and his father had visited a popular herbalist known as Ifayomi before the child’s naming ceremony, during which Destiny was initiated into Ifa worship.

She said the herbalist reportedly showed affection towards Destiny and gifted him a ram, but shortly afterwards, the singer fell ill, clutching his stomach and collapsing.

He was taken to the hospital, and the family continued to keep in touch with Ifayomi, who, she claimed, assisted them financially and reassured them that nothing would happen to Destiny.

Saida narrated that when his condition failed to improve, the herbalist asked that Destiny be brought to him.

She said she personally bathed her son with a soap provided by Ifayomi, after which he seemed to recover temporarily.

However, the illness later returned and was described as “Oku Oru,” a condition she likened to epilepsy, which caused erratic behaviour at intervals.

According to her, the family tried to manage the situation quietly to protect Destiny Boy’s image as a rising music star. They reportedly sought help from several pastors and herbalists in search of a cure, before eventually returning him to Ifayomi.

She added that she was unable to visit her son in his final days due to her health and business commitments, but became worried after repeated calls to him went unanswered. Days later, she received a late-night call informing her that his condition had worsened again.

Saida stated that Destiny’s father was with him throughout and that he appeared well enough to entertain people earlier that same day.

She also dismissed suspicions around the herbalist, noting that Ifayomi had travelled at the time and would not have done so if Destiny’s condition was critical.

The clip went viral on social media, sparking concern and questions from many people, with the singer's cause of death still not stated.

