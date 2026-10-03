Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo shared an emotional message after missing the funeral of late actor Olu Jacobs

The actress revealed she was absent due to contractual obligations on the day of the burial

Olu Jacobs was laid to rest on Friday, September 3, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has opened up about the heartbreak of being unable to attend the funeral of legendary actor Olu Jacobs, who was buried in Lagos on Friday, September 3, 2026.

The burial service was held at the Freedom Centre in Lekki, drawing family members, fellow actors, friends, and dignitaries from across the Nigerian film industry who gathered to honour the iconic star.

Patience Ozokwo shares heartbreaking tributes as she mourns Olu Jacobs. Credit: patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Ozokwo, however, was not among those present. Currently in Ghana for work, the actress took to her Instagram page on the day of the funeral to explain her absence and express her grief.

Patience Ozokwo's heartfelt tribute to Olu Jacobs

In the post, Ozokwo made clear that missing such a significant moment weighed heavily on her, saying she would have done whatever it took to be there.

"It hurts my heart that I am not physically present in Nigeria today to pay my last respects to the great legend, Olu Jacobs," she wrote. "I would give anything to be there right now, but contractual obligations will not allow me to. My heart and thoughts are with you all."

She went on to pray for a peaceful ceremony and expressed hope that the late actor's contributions to Nigerian cinema would endure long after his passing.

Patience Ozokwo mourns late actor Olu Jacobs after funeral service in Lagos. Credit: olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

"I pray everything goes peacefully and that his remarkable legacy lives on. Though I may not be there in person, please know that I am with you all in spirit," she added.

Ozokwo closed her tribute with a warm and deeply personal farewell, drawing on both English and Igbo to send off her colleague.

"Rest well, great legend. Your legacy will forever remain. Go well, great legend. Ga nke Oma. Until we meet to part no more," she wrote.

The funeral at the Freedom Centre in Lekki marked the end of a farewell period for Olu Jacobs, widely regarded as one of the most distinguished figures in the history of Nigerian cinema. His passing drew tributes from across the continent, and the Lagos ceremony reflected the scale of his influence on generations of actors and filmmakers.

Patience Ozokwo's social media post where she shared her reason for missing Olu Jacobs' burial is below:

Olu Jacobs' son and estranged wife's video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video from the night tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs drew attention online after featuring his son, Soji, alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The family members were captured together in a group photograph during the tribute, which brought relatives and loved ones together to honour the celebrated actor and reflect on his legacy.

However, social media users quickly noticed the visible distance between Soji and Blessing in the photograph.

Source: Legit.ng