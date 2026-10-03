The UK government has outlined which family members qualify as dependants under the British National (Overseas) visa scheme

The BNO visa eligibility extends beyond spouses and children to include grandchildren, grandparents, and siblings in certain conditions

The UK government also specified conditions under which children over 18 can still apply as dependants on a BNO visa holder

The United Kingdom has published a clear breakdown of which family members can accompany or follow a British National (Overseas) visa holder under the scheme's dependant rules.

According to the UK government, a person can bring family members as dependants on a BNO visa if the applicant is either a British national (overseas) or aged 18 and above, born on or after 1 July 1979, and the child of a British national (overseas).

UK lists 8 relatives who can qualify as dependants for BNO visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/ Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Family members eligible under the BNO visa

The UK government lists the following as qualifying dependants:

1. Husband, wife, civil partner or unmarried partner

2. Child under 18

3. Grandchild under 18

4. Partner's child under 18

5. Parent

6. Grandparent

7. Brother

8. Sister

Parents, grandparents, siblings, and adult children aged 18 or older are eligible only if they are highly dependent on the BNO visa holder due to illness, disability, or age.

When children over 18 can still apply

The UK government also makes provision for adult children who would ordinarily fall outside the dependant age limit. Children over 18 may still apply as dependants in specific circumstances, provided the principal applicant is a British national (overseas). The government sets out conditions under which such applications remain valid, acknowledging that family situations do not always fit neatly into standard age categories.

The BNO visa, formally known as the British National (Overseas) visa, was introduced to offer a pathway to UK residency for eligible Hong Kong residents and their qualifying family members.

Understanding which relatives qualify as dependants is a key consideration for BNO holders planning to relocate or reunite with family in the United Kingdom.

UK speaks about Adult Dependent Relative visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government listed four categories of relatives who may qualify for sponsorship under the Adult Dependent Relative visa route.

The official requirements state that applicants must be a parent, grandparent, son or daughter, or brother or sister of an eligible sponsor to be considered under the route.

Source: Legit.ng