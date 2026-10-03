The UK government confirmed which country qualifies for its Approved Destination Status Agreement visitor route

Applicants under the route must meet two specific conditions set out in official UK immigration rules

Travellers under the scheme are required to enter and move through the UK under a structured tourist group arrangement

The United Kingdom has confirmed that only one country in the entire world qualifies for its Approved Destination Status visitor route, and it is not in Africa.

According to the UK's official immigration rules, the Approved Destination Status Agreement applies exclusively to nationals of the People's Republic of China. No other nationality is eligible to apply for entry clearance under this specific visitor category.

UK confirms 1 country eligible for Britain’s Approved Destination Status visitor route. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Geography Photos/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

What the UK's Approved Destination Status Agreement covers

The rules set out two conditions that any applicant must satisfy. First, the individual must hold Chinese nationality. Second, the person must intend to enter, travel within, and depart the UK as part of an organised tourist group operating under the Approved Destination Status Agreement.

Both conditions must be met simultaneously. Travellers who are Chinese nationals but intend to visit independently, outside of a recognised tourist group arrangement, do not qualify under this route.

What this means for travellers

The designation effectively places China in a category of its own within UK immigration policy. Citizens of every other country, including those across Africa, are not eligible for this particular route and must seek entry to the UK through standard visitor visa channels.

The Approved Destination Status framework is a bilateral tourism agreement model that has been adopted by various countries around the world as a way of facilitating organised group travel from China. The UK's version of the scheme reflects that same structure, with group travel being a core requirement rather than an optional arrangement.

For Nigerian travellers and others from the African continent hoping to visit the UK, the standard visitor visa remains the applicable route, with its own set of requirements, financial checks, and processing timelines through the usual application process.

UK lists condition for longer visitor stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government outlined one condition allowing Standard Visitors to extend their stay beyond the usual six-month limit.

The Home Office said visitors who require medical treatment in the UK may apply to remain in the country for a longer period.

Source: Legit.ng