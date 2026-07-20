Davido showed up at the burial ceremony of Israel DMW's father in Benin on Sunday, July 19, 2026, despite earlier speculation that he would not attend

The Afrobeats star removed his white agbada and grabbed the microphone, performing hit songs including If and Aiye for the crowd

Footage of the moment went viral, with fans describing the atmosphere as a full-blown concert

Davido turned a funeral into a full celebration on Sunday, July 19, 2026, when he showed up unannounced, or so many thought, at the burial ceremony of Israel DMW's late father in Benin City.

Israel DMW, the popular logistics manager and longtime associate of the singer, had been at the centre of rumours suggesting Davido would skip the event entirely. Those rumours were put to rest when footage of the star landing in Nigeria and making his way to the ceremony began circulating online.

Reaction trail moment Davido took over stage at Israel DMW’s father’s burial in Benin trends. Photo credit@davido/@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a crisp white agbada with a matching cap and dark sunglasses, Davido was escorted through a packed, elaborately decorated venue.

Ornate chandeliers hung overhead, with blue and gold draping across the hall and festive lighting filling the space, a setting typical of the Nigerian celebration-of-life tradition, where honouring the deceased with music and colour is not just accepted but expected.

Davido's performance steals show

Davido honours Israel DMW with his presence at father's funeral. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The moment the crowd spotted him, the energy shifted. Israel DMW's reaction was visibly emotional as his boss walked in, clearly moved by the show of solidarity. Things escalated further when Davido shed his agbada, took the microphone and launched into a string of his biggest records, including *If* and *Aiye*, while attendees stretched their arms forward, phones raised, voices loud.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many users noting the rare sight of a full Davido performance at a private family funeral. The phrase "E Don Turn Concert" quickly became the descriptor fans reached for.

Here is an Instagram video of Davido at Israel DMW's father's funeral below:

What fans are saying

The video drew thousands of reactions online. Here is what some people said:

@foodstuffbyeno wrote:

"What money can't buy, honor and loyalty can n massively too!"

@oluwadavido_ commented:

"God please keep David for us, how many bosses will humble theirselves like this"

@otunbarolandolumide said:

"Baddest for a reason,,,nice guy to d core,,,"

@offcial_mercy1 reacted:

"See as I dey smile, service and being humble pays"

@ogie_0007 wrote:

"Israel Otilor"

@yihnkar_ summed it up:

"Funeral don turn concert "

Davido shares video of Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was excited that his trusted aide, Israel DMW, was about to secure his visa.

He shared a video where Israel was at the embassy to get his passport. Israel was speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy in the recording.

Many of the singer's fans admired their relationship as they praised Davido for being a good boss to all his aides.

Source: Legit.ng