Newlywed TikTok star Peller revealed his plans for his future children's social media presence in a viral video

Peller said he and Jarvis intend to open TikTok accounts for their kids in 3 to 4 years, predicting they will become big influencers

He also admitted he wants to clean up his own online behaviour before becoming a father so his children are not embarrassed by his content

Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, is barely settled into married life, but the TikTok star is already mapping out a future that includes children, family planning and social media.

In a video that has been making the rounds online since Tuesday, 4 August 2026, the newlywed shared his vision for fatherhood, telling followers that he and his wife, Jarvis, are planning ahead for their family.

Peller reveals plan for his children to be TikTok influencers. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

According to Peller, the couple intends to have children within the next three to four years, and when that time comes, their kids will not be strangers to the internet.

Peller's Big Plans for His Future Kids

He revealed that he plans to create TikTok accounts for his children from an early age, fully expecting them to rack up large followings and build careers as influencers. However, he made clear that their style will be different from his own, famously loud and chaotic content.

"In 3–4 years, when we have our own kids, we'll open TikTok accounts for them. They'll have a lot of followers and become big influencers," he said, adding, "Though they won't be shouting like me."

Peller Promises to Calm Down Online

Perhaps the most surprising part of his comments came when Peller turned the lens on himself.

He confessed that he wants to rein in his online behaviour before becoming a father, not wanting his children to grow up watching old clips and questioning his sanity.

"I'll change my attitude online too, so they don't think their father is s!ck in the head," he said.

Reactions trail Peller's plan for his children to be TikTok influencers. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Watch Peller's full video on his future family plans below:

Reactions to Peller's plan for his children

The clip quickly drew reactions from fans and followers, with many finding the combination of ambition and self-awareness equal parts hilarious and endearing.

@lekojr_shoba wrote:

"See Wetin this one dey plan😂😭 he no go send them to school?"

@Jixie_e commented:

"The kids will grow up, see your old videos, and realize shouting is the family business. They're taking over the stream by age 5."

@Fhigo_ added:

"Chai so Peller no plan to send him pikin go school 😂"

@mitchellamros offered a more reflective take:

"Only a man can talk like this and what I mean by 'a man' isn't about gender or age. It's about having your own woman, amongst the millions of 'em in the world to call yours and having the financial capability to take care of her and your kids. Peller is more a man than many."

Peller shares white wedding plan

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller put his foot down ahead of his white wedding with Jarvis.

He announced that bloggers and cameras will not be tolerated at the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Taking to social media on Sunday, August 2, 2026, Peller shared that his traditional wedding was overrun with recording devices, a situation he has no intention of repeating at the upcoming church ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng