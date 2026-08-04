Hassan, a Nigerian man on X, posted his WhatsApp conversations with his father, who he saved in his phone as 'Popsi'

The chats showed the two exchanging messages about gym sessions, jogging, Friday prayers, and flight updates in a warm, effortless back-and-forth

Hassan captioned the post 'My twin,' and the screenshot quickly drew attention online for the bond it revealed between father and son

Hassan, a Nigerian X user, melted hearts online after sharing a series of WhatsApp screenshots showing the easy, everyday conversations he shares with his father, who he has saved in his phone simply as "Popsi."

Nigerian man's chat with his father trends online. Photo credit: @Hassan/X.

Source: Twitter

The post, captioned "My twin," showed a string of chats that covered everything from gym workouts to Jumuah prayers to flight arrivals, all exchanged with the kind of warmth and casual humour that pointed to a genuinely close bond.

Father and Son Speak on Everything From the Gym to Jumah

In one exchange, Hassan told his father he wanted to build a little muscle, to which Popsi responded: "For what oooooo," before adding with characteristic fatherly concern, "Omo you never born for us ooo, please don't break your back ooo."

Another set of messages showed Hassan wishing his dad a safe flight and asking him to call once he landed.

A separate morning exchange captured the two discussing a solo jog Hassan went on, with Popsi asking how many kilometres he had covered before expressing quiet approval.

In another thread, the pair checked in on each other's Jumuah plans before Popsi got caught in heavy Lagos traffic on his way back from Lekki, eventually sending a late update that he had only just reached Agege.

Reactions to Hassan's Post

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Kan said:

"This is so chill buddy. Your pops na chill guy."

Light the king said:

"He’s literally your twin o."

Susu said:

"This one sweet me."

Janijay added:

"That’s you real G rii there."

See the post below:

Man's conversation with father trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth pranked his father to confirm if he is having an affair and did it by messaging him with a different phone number.

When the chat started, the man's father did not suspect it was his son, as he went along with the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng