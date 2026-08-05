Ify Okoye restricted comments on her Instagram page as Nigerians flooded it with questions about Northside Music

The scrutiny follows brother-in-law Peter Okoye's public allegations against Jude and his wife over the Psquare family feud

Legit.ng reported that Ify had broken her silence with a spiritual response after her brother-in-law's claim

Music executive Jude Okoye's wife, Ify, has limited comments on her Instagram page after Nigerians stormed her profile with pointed questions about her alleged involvement in Northside Music amid the ongoing Psquare family dispute.

A look at her official page on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, showed that comments have been limited.

Netizens flood Jude Okoye's wife Ify's Instagram page amid allegations. Credit: ifyokoye/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The backlash came after Peter alleged that Jude had attempted to transfer his ownership rights in the Psquare management to his wife, Ify, which he refused.

Recall that in 2025, Peter also publicly claimed that Ify held 80% ownership in a company where he alleged Psquare's royalties were being channelled.

Peter further claimed that she owned 800,000 shares in the company.

Allegations Draw Fan Anger

Many commenters expressed frustration that Ify had previously responded to the controversy with what some described as spiritual deflection.

Jude Okoye's wife Ify makes silent move on Instagram amid family drama. Credit: ifyokoye

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions on her Instagram page before the comment section was restricted below:

@blessingnunu4 wrote:

"Was peter aware that NORTHSIDE music was created? And you the wife has 800% shares of it?? Y'all think fans or commenters are dumb!! Why wasn't he aware and who has been splitting the fund between your husband and Paul??"

@chief.murphy commented:

"CEO Northside music migwo only u 80%"

@anniy_16 asked:

"So na u be the 800% share holder ???"

adeolagoldluzuryhair wrote:

"Our wife is it true??"

pearlstone_50 said:

"I admire your strength! Continue being strong for yourself and your husband. Thankfully the court doesn’t understand emotions but evidence. Welldone."

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng