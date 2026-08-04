Davido revealed that his PA Lati first worked for his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, before becoming his closest ally

The Afrobeats star disclosed that Lati secretly sneaked him into recording studios as a child after being forced out of the family home

Davido shared the emotional tribute during a car-ride conversation with streamer Carter Efe, and fans flooded the comments with reactions

Davido has given fans a rare, personal look into the friendship that quietly shaped his path to stardom, describing his personal assistant Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati, as the foundation of everything he has built.

Speaking during a car-ride conversation with streamer Carter Efe, the Afrobeats superstar traced Lati's role in his life all the way back to childhood.

Davido opens up about the important role his personal assistant, Lati, plays in his life and career. Photo: davido/lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

According to the Grammy-nominated singer, Lati originally worked in the Adeleke household as a staff member under Davido's late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

When she passed away, while Davido was around 10 years old, Lati chose to stay close to the family rather than move on.

However, Davido revealed that his ex-stepmother eventually forced Lati out of the house.

Despite being the youngest member of staff at the time, Lati did not abandon the young Davido. Instead, he found ways to quietly support him, sneaking him out in a car at night to visit recording studios whenever Davido's father had gone to sleep.

In Davido's own words:

"Basically, Lati used to work for my mom. So when my mom passed, you know, Lati stayed around. And then when my mom passed, my ex-step-mom chased Lati away from the house. And that time, he was the youngest staff in the whole house. So we could relate. So whenever my dad sleeps, Lati sneaks me out with car, go studio, sneak me with car. At the time, Lati was into music and was a DJ. So then he'll carry me to studio."

Davido reflects on his longtime bond with Lati and credits him for helping him through key moments in his life and career. Photo: davido/lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

From family loyalty to global stardom

Those late-night studio runs turned out to be the spark that lit Davido's career.

Lati went on to become his personal assistant and A&R executive at Davido Music Worldwide.

His place in Davido's inner circle was cemented publicly when he served as best man at the singer's 2024 wedding to Chioma, a woman Lati himself is credited with introducing to Davido while both attended Babcock University.

Over the years, Davido has repeatedly shown his gratitude through business opportunities and luxury gifts, making no secret of the bond between them.

Watch Davido speak about Lati in the video below:

Fans react to Davido's revelation about Lati

The revelation struck a chord with fans across social media, who praised both Lati's loyalty and Davido's willingness to share the story openly.

@awosunlea commented:

"Lati is the MVP. you see why he dey good to be loyal. Loyalty pass juju."

@gistmilltv_ wrote:

"Davido is real, I like how he doesn't hide the feelings.."

@tatashepepper1 reacted:

"😲😲wow..No wonder Davido values Lati so much. Loyalty never goes unnoticed.❤️🐐"

@kourtney_newell_ said:

"That egbon lati put respect unlimited blessings 🔥🔥🔥 I love that bro so much 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@braimohpreshy shared:

"Without lati there is no davido🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 anywhere david dey , check well you go see lati 👏"

@DatSlimMF added:

"This life ehn he get as he be, Lati is enjoying now anyways"

Davido shares why he backed Portugal in World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido clarified his support for Portugal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a candid livestream with comedian Carter Efe.

The Afrobeats star explained that his loyalty was rooted in his close friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo, not just casual admiration.

To prove the bond, Davido even showed Carter Efe his private message thread with the Portuguese captain, highlighting their frequent chats and genuine connection.

Source: Legit.ng