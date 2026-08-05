Napoli inserted a clause in Osimhen's Galatasaray deal that blocks the striker from returning to play in Italy's Serie A

Galatasaray would face a penalty fee of €75 million paid to his former club Napoli if they sell Osimhen to any Italian club

Several top European clubs are chasing the Nigerian forward this summer, but Juventus have been ruled out of the race

Victor Osimhen's potential move to Juventus has effectively been closed off because of a clause in the deal that took him to Galatasaray.

The Old Lady have been admirers of the Super Eagles forward for some time, with interest stretching back to before he departed Napoli.

Juventus unable to proceed with a deal for Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Juventus also made an approach at the end of his loan spell at Galatasaray, hoping to secure a permanent deal, but the Turkish club moved quicker and won that battle.

As noted by Football Italia, Osimhen and Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti have never hidden their admiration for each other since their successful time at Napoli.

Why Juventus can’t sign Osimhen

Napoli inserted a contractual clause that prevents the Nigerian striker from joining any Serie A club following his permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

According to Talk Juve, the clause embedded in the agreement carries a penalty fee of €75 million should Galatasaray sell him to a club in the Italian top flight.

The clause reflects Napoli's determination not to allow a player they developed into one of Europe's most feared forwards to directly strengthen their domestic rivals.

Even setting aside the Napoli-imposed restriction, the financial demands surrounding Osimhen make a Juventus move difficult to contemplate.

The combination of Galatasaray's transfer fee demands, the €75 million penalty for selling to Italy, and Osimhen's wage requirements would present too heavy a financial burden for the Turin club to absorb.

The 26-year-old remains one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe this summer. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs linked with a move for the former African Player of the Year.

Galatasaray makes final decision on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray decided that Victor Osimhen will not leave the club this summer despite interest from multiple clubs.

The Turkish champions are unwilling to let their prized asset leave the club no matter the amount, even though they named an asking price earlier.

Source: Legit.ng