The Jordanian Football Association president released a public statement targeting FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino

Ali Al Hussein listed several grievances against FIFA, including unpaid prize money from the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup final

The Jordan FA president alleged that endorsing Infantino was suggested as a way to resolve the issues the association faced

The Jordanian Football Association (JFA) has gone public with serious allegations against FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, accusing the governing body of withholding prize money, applying unfair financial conditions, and using political pressure to secure endorsements.

JFA President Ali Al Hussein published the statement on his official X account, laying out a series of complaints that he said reflect a pattern of poor treatment directed at Jordan by FIFA leadership.

Jordan FA President accuses Gianni Infantino of blackmail. Photo by Karim Jafaar/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan's grievances against FIFA

Al Hussein raised four specific issues. First, he said FIFA provided no meaningful assistance to Jordanian fans who purchased World Cup tickets at high prices but were unable to secure the visas required to attend matches in the United States.

Second, he claimed that funds belonging to Jordanian supporters at the World Cup were subject to heavy taxation because the tournament was hosted in the United States, a burden that fans based in Canada and Mexico did not face.

Third, and perhaps most strikingly, he said FIFA has not paid Jordan its prize money for reaching the final of the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, even as the organisation publicly claims to hold billions in financial reserves.

Finally, Al Hussein alleged that during the World Cup, which marked Jordan's first-ever participation in the tournament, he was verbally told that endorsing Infantino would help resolve the association's outstanding concerns. He rejected that suggestion outright.

Jordan will not back Infantino

Al Hussein concluded his statement by making clear that Jordan did not endorse Infantino previously and has no intention of doing so now. He described the approach as blackmail and said the association would not yield to it.

The statement adds to the mounting pressure on Infantino, who is facing one of the most turbulent stretches of his tenure as FIFA president.

UEFA has been at the forefront of efforts to push the Swiss administrator out of office, and the abandoned FFE programme has drawn widespread criticism. Several member associations have already distanced themselves from Infantino ahead of next year's presidential election, while others continue to back him.

Arsene Wenger clarifies FIFA role

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsene Wenger clarified his role at FIFA after facing backlash from the media following Infantino’s failed FFE.

The former Arsenal manager who has been the Chief of Global Football Development since 2019 claimed that he was not involved in the project.

Source: Legit.ng