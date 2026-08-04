Canada Releases List of Things Permanent Residents Cannot do in 2026 until They Become Citizens
- The Canadian government has updated its official guidance on permanent resident status in 2026, outlining what PR holders are and are not permitted to do
- Canada drew a clear line between permanent residents and citizens, with two specific activities restricted to citizens only
- The guidance also clarified who qualifies as a permanent resident, including how refugees can obtain PR status after arriving in Canada
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The Canadian government has published official guidance clarifying the rights and limitations of permanent residents (PRs) living in Canada, including two specific things they are not permitted to do until they obtain full citizenship.
The guidance, last updated on April 9, 2026, draws a clear distinction between permanent resident status and Canadian citizenship, noting that PRs are typically citizens of other countries, though some may be stateless persons.
What Canadian permanent residents cannot do
According to the Canadian government, permanent residents in Canada are prohibited from doing the following:
1. Voting or running for political office.
2. Holding certain jobs that require a high-level security clearance.
These restrictions remain in place for as long as a person holds PR status and do not apply until they successfully transition to full Canadian citizenship.
Who qualifies as a permanent resident?
The guidance also spells out who is and is not considered a permanent resident under Canadian immigration rules. A PR is someone who has been granted that status through the immigration process but has not yet become a citizen. Short-term visitors to Canada, including international students and foreign workers, do not qualify as permanent residents regardless of how long they stay.
The government also addressed how refugees can obtain PR status. Those resettled from abroad through the Government-Assisted Refugee Program or the Private Sponsorship of Refugees Program become PRs upon arrival in Canada.
However, individuals who make a refugee claim from within Canada do not automatically receive PR status. Their claim must first be approved by the Immigration and Refugee Board, after which they must separately apply for and be granted permanent residence.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed two documents Nigerians need to claim citizenship by descent.
Canada: Companies eligible to sponsor foreign workers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had named eight companies that are eligible to sponsor foreign workers under a special work permit programme.
The companies are part of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP), an initiative aimed at helping innovative businesses attract global talent while supporting their rapid expansion.
The federal government has also extended the Innovation Stream pilot until March 22, 2028, giving employers and skilled workers additional time to benefit from the programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng