President Bola Tinubu is facing strong challenges from his region, the southwest, as two opposition governors have so far threatened a repeat of popular political violence in their states

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde invoked the deadly 'Operation Wetie' era at an opposition summit in Ibadan, drawing sharp condemnation from the APC

Osun Governor Adeleke warned President Tinubu that the political crisis of 1983 could repeat itself ahead of the August 15 governorship election

President Bola Tinubu's administration is confronted with a litmus test of maintaining a balance between governance and politics, as opposition governors from his region, the Southwest, have threatened to repeat popular political violence in their states should they perceive any rigging in the elections.

Since Tinubu's resumption into office in 2023, at least two governors have drawn national attention after making public statements that invoked some of the most violent episodes in the country's political history, raising fresh concerns about the language of politics ahead of 2027.

President Bola Tinubu faces a warning of two repeated political crises in the southwest Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Makinde and the shadow of Operation Wetie

At an opposition summit held in Ibadan in April 2026, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde made remarks that sent shockwaves through political circles. Addressing the gathering, he said: "For those who are carrying on as if there is no tomorrow, they should remember that 'Operation Wetie' started from here. This is the same Wild Wild West."

Operation Wetie refers to one of Nigeria's darkest periods of political violence, centred on the then Western Region in the mid-1960s. The unrest, which coincided with the disputed 1965 regional elections, was marked by arson, killings, and widespread chaos. Opponents were reportedly doused with petrol and set ablaze, with the name derived from the phrase "wet him." The crisis contributed directly to the collapse of Nigeria's First Republic and the military coups of 1966.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga swiftly condemned the statement as incitement, arguing that a sitting governor who doubles as the chief security officer of his state had no business evoking such a chapter of history. Makinde's Peoples Democratic Party and his supporters, however, argued the comments were a cautionary reference, meant to warn against the dangers of political overreach and the emergence of a one-party state, not a threat to repeat the violence.

See the video of Makinde on X here:

Governor Adeleke's warning to Tinubu

Ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke also reached into history to deliver a pointed message to President Bola Tinubu. In a public address, Adeleke said: "President Tinubu, I'm the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, and I'm passing this message to you. Osun will not accept any rigging. If anybody tries to do otherwise, the political crisis of 1983, when some people tried to rig Michael Ajasin out of power in Ondo State, may repeat itself again. President Tinubu, the Accord Party has endorsed you as its presidential candidate. Why are we suffering again?"

The 1983 Ondo governorship crisis he referenced was a period of intense political unrest following allegations of electoral fraud that targeted Ajasin, governor of Ondo State at the time. The violence that followed remains a significant marker in Nigeria's electoral history.

Both statements have reignited debate about political rhetoric and whether public officials should invoke episodes of mass violence, however cautionary the intent, in periods of heightened political tension.

See the video of Adeleke on X here:

Police arrest, detain Osun SSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police raided the Osogbo residence of Osun SSG Teslim Igbalaye and arrested him alongside five other persons.

Officers recovered over N4.8m in cash, two Permanent Voter Cards, a voter register, and electronic equipment from the premises.

The Osun State Government fired back, accusing the police of storming the SSG's home without a search warrant.

Source: Legit.ng