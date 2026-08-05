The Federal Government approved a new National Policy for the Enhancement of Almajiri Education that bans learning centres from sending pupils to beg on the streets

The policy introduces compulsory literacy, numeracy, digital skills and vocational training into the Almajiri curriculum for the first time

All Almajiri learning centres across Nigeria must now register with state or local government authorities and capture biometric data of learners

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has approved a new National Policy for the Enhancement of Almajiri Education, making it illegal for Qur'anic learning centres to send pupils out to beg on streets or perform menial jobs.

The policy, approved under the Federal Ministry of Education, lays out what the government describes as the first comprehensive national framework for regulating Almajiri schools in Nigeria.

"Compulsory literacy": Major overhaul for Almajiri centres across Nigeria. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the policy covers curriculum, welfare, registration, funding, and the monitoring of learning centres across the country.

Street begging banned, sanctions prescribed

The policy document states clearly: "No learner(s) shall be sent out to beg in the street or do menial jobs."

It goes further to warn that any registered learning centre found to have violated this rule "shall face appropriate action such as sanction from operation," including possible closure.

The government said one of its central goals is "to eradicate all forms of begging, abuse and stigmatisation associated with Almajiri in line with the existing Child Protection Laws," pointing to years of children roaming streets to beg for food and alms, which it said had exposed many learners to exploitation and abuse.

Almajiri schools: Digital, vocational skills included in curriculum

Beyond addressing begging, the policy requires that literacy and numeracy be built into Almajiri teaching nationwide. Digital skills, vocational training, Arabic language, civic education and life skills will also be incorporated into the curriculum.

The document says learners should have access to "vocational and technical skills of their choice or those approved by their parents or guardians" to improve their future economic prospects.

For the first time, graduates of recognised Almajiri centres will receive formal certification. The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education will work with relevant federal agencies to establish a structured certification process.

Almajiri schools: Registration, biometrics, health standards required

All Almajiri learning centres must register with state or local government authorities and keep both manual and electronic records, including biometric data, for every learner.

On health, the policy requires learners to undergo screening before admission, and facilitators to have periodic health checks.

Each centre must also register with a nearby public health facility, maintain first aid equipment and provide adequate water, sanitation and ventilation.

Separate learning spaces for male and female pupils are prescribed, and boarding schools must meet minimum hostel standards.

Registered schools will be eligible for learning materials, healthcare services, nutrition support, school feeding programmes and teacher scholarships. Facilitators will also be integrated into teacher development programmes run by agencies including the Universal Basic Education Commission and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

Federal government bans street begging in Almajiri schools. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Twitter

The government was clear that the policy is a reform, not an abolition.

"It is developed not to take over learning centres but to provide clear operational guidelines, direction and streamline activities of the Almajiri education system."

The policy follows the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education in 2023, which was set up to coordinate efforts to tackle Nigeria's large out-of-school children population, a significant proportion of which is linked to the Almajiri system in northern Nigeria.

Almajiri school to NNPCL GCEO": Kyari opens up

Recall that Mele Kyari, NNPCL GCEO, celebrated his journey from Almajiri school to leading Africa's top energy company, expressing gratitude on his 60th birthday.

He reflected on life’s struggles and triumphs, crediting Allah’s grace for his growth and achievements.

Kyari pledged greater service to Nigeria, thanked his family for their support, and sought forgiveness for any unintended hurt.

Source: Legit.ng