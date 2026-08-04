"I Had to Pay for Them": Peller Shares What Happened to Guests at His Wedding

TikTok star Peller alleged that suspected hoodlums snatched mobile phones from several guests outside his traditional wedding venue in Lagos

Peller said he personally compensated some affected guests by replacing their stolen devices after they reached out to complain

The content creator vowed his upcoming white wedding on August 8 would be a strictly private event with tightened security

TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has revealed that suspected hoodlums targeted guests at his wedding in Lagos, stealing mobile phones and causing chaos outside the venue.

The content creator addressed the incidents during a TikTok livestream on Monday, August 3, days after his lavish wedding ceremony.

Peller explains that suspected hoodlums steal phones belonging to some guests outside his traditional wedding venue in Lagos. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The TikToker said the thefts occurred outside the hall while the celebration was in full swing inside, with guests later contacting him to report that their devices had been snatched.

Peller disclosed that he had already spent money replacing stolen phones for some of the victims.

"Agbero don occupy Lagos. No be small. Agbero plenty pass guests wey come to my wedding. Agbero plenty outside. People wey come say dem dey sn@tch their phones. Una know how many phone I don pay for?" he said.

Chaos outside the wedding venue

According to Peller, one particularly distressing account involved a female guest who had her phone stolen the moment she arrived.

"One girl, as she reach, na so dem sn@tch her phone for gate. Dem run away," Peller recounted.

Beyond the thefts, Peller also described a road incident outside the venue that created a separate commotion.

According to him, a driver confronted by agberos blocking the road eventually drove into one of them, sparking rumours that Peller himself was responsible.

"Me wey I dey inside hall dey do my wedding, na so them say I kill person. Agbero stay for front of car. Them say comot, he no gree. The car owner vex con jam am," he explained.

Peller addresses the alleged phone theft involving guests at his traditional wedding and speaks about compensating some of the victims. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller promises tighter security at white wedding

Determined not to repeat the experience, Peller said his white wedding, scheduled for August 8, would be completely different.

He had previously announced the event would be restricted to just 100 invited guests, with security personnel deployed to keep uninvited individuals away from the surroundings.

"No worry, my white wedding no go be like the way una do that day," he said.

The traditional wedding, tagged #JP2026, united Peller and his partner Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis.

The ceremony drew an exceptional crowd, including Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus, Moyo Lawal and Aunty Ramota, musicians Zinoleesky, Seun Kuti and fuji giants Kwam 1 and Sule Alao Malaika, as well as socialites Cubana Chief Priest and Pretty Mike of Lagos.

The couple also received remarkable gifts, including bundles from Cubana Chief Priest, $20,000 from American TikTok personality Gregory Pizarro Jr., a plot of land in Abuja valued at N150 million from Lawrence Emmanuel, and a fully furnished mansion in Abuja's Life Camp reportedly worth N400 million from businessman King Ochacho.

Watch Peller recount the ordeal guests suffered at his wedding below:

Peller calls out guests over fake dollar notes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular content creator Peller revealed that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him at his wedding turned out to be counterfeit.

He shared during a livestream that his excitement quickly faded when the bank informed him a portion of the foreign currency was fake.

The TikToker admitted he initially believed he had become a millionaire overnight, only to face disappointment and question why guests would bring counterfeit notes to such a celebration.

Source: Legit.ng