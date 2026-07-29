Sowore Sends Out Strong Message as Tyla Faces Backlash Over Lagos Concert

Omoyele Sowore has defended South African singer Tyla amid growing calls to boycott her Lagos concert

The activist insisted that artists should not be blamed for the actions of political leaders or government failures

His comments have added a fresh twist to the heated debate surrounding xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has entered the conversation surrounding South African music star Tyla's planned Lagos concert.

He made it clear that he does not support calls for the singer to be stopped from performing in Nigeria.

The presidential candidate shared his position on social media after some Nigerians demanded a boycott of Tyla's upcoming show over recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Omoyele Sowore defends South African singer Tyla amid growing calls to boycott her Lagos concert. Photos: Omoyele Sowore/Tyla.

Source: Instagram

“Tyla is not responsible”

According to Sowore, Nigerians are directing their frustration at the wrong target.

The activist argued that Tyla should not be held accountable for attacks carried out by criminals or for the failures of political leaders in South Africa.

“No one should hold a talented musician like Tyla vicariously liable for the crimes of xenophobia,” he wrote.

He maintained that entertainers should only be criticised if there is evidence that they actively support or encourage such actions.

Sowore points fingers elsewhere

Rather than blame Tyla, Sowore said political leaders should be held responsible for creating conditions that allow xenophobic violence to persist.

He criticised South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and also took aim at President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC, claiming their leadership failures have contributed to the challenges Nigerians face both at home and abroad.

His strongest message came when he declared:

“Tyla’s Lagos concert must go on.”

The controversy began after Tyla announced that her A*POP World Tour would stop in Lagos on December 22.

While some Nigerians argued that South African entertainers should not be welcomed amid reports of attacks on Nigerians abroad, others insisted that punishing an artist for government failures would be unfair.

Sowore's intervention has now added another layer to a debate that continues to divide opinions online.

Reactions trail Sowore's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@tykeiy stated:

"And who are you again? My friend, take the back sit as usual, "must go on" like your words alone has the power to make it stand."

@jahboyback noted:

"bro it’s sad….they are hating on this lady for zero reason, just because she’s doing well and they see her as a threat to their beloved. when is the tickets sales starting for her lagos show? i’m very interested in buying for myself and my baby"

@_DannyMerry shared:

"Personally, I think a lot of the people against her performing here are just Ayra Starr fans who can’t see past their stanship."

Omoyele Sowore defends South African singer Tyla amid growing calls to boycott her Lagos concert. Photo: Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Facebook

Sowore collapses during protest

A viral video from the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja has shown activist and politician Omoyele Sowore collapsing during the demonstration after security forces reportedly fired tear gas at the gathering.

The incident occurred as protesters assembled in the nation’s capital to express concerns over governance issues and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng