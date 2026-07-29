Nollywood actor Ugo Nwokolo has made a controversial claim about the role of internet fraud in Nigeria's struggling economy

The actor argued that many workers can no longer afford rising rents and living expenses on their salaries

While insisting he does not support crime, Nwokolo said economic realities have pushed many Nigerians into desperate situations

Nollywood actor Ugo Nwokolo has found himself at the centre of online conversations after sharing a controversial opinion about internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo.

The actor made the statement during a video discussion where he spoke about the economic challenges facing ordinary Nigerians.

Ugo Nwokolo makes a controversial claim about the role of internet fraud in Nigeria's struggling economy. Photos: Ugo Nwokolo.

Source: Instagram

According to Nwokolo, the rising cost of living has made survival increasingly difficult, especially for civil servants and low-income earners.

“How are they supposed to survive?”

Nwokolo questioned how workers earning between N50,000 and N90,000 per month could afford accommodation in major cities.

Using Abuja and Lagos as examples, he pointed to the high cost of renting apartments, claiming many properties now attract rents running into millions of naira annually.

“Do you expect a civil servant to afford house rent of N3 million or N5 million in Abuja?” he asked.

He further argued that the people seemingly able to afford such expenses are wealthy individuals, including those involved in fraudulent activities.

The actor went on to claim that internet fraud has indirectly contributed to economic activity because many people spend money within the system.

“Personally, I think Yahoo has helped keep the economy afloat,” he said.

However, Nwokolo quickly clarified that he was not encouraging criminal behaviour.

According to him, his comments were intended to highlight the harsh economic realities confronting many Nigerians.

Watch the Instagram video of Ugo Nwokolo speaking on internet fraud here:

Reactions trail Ugo Nwokolo's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Victor Uanhoro

"This one is mad. Yahoo contributed to d deteriorating of Nigeria economy. What is bad is bad even if everybody is doing it and what is good is good even when no one is doing it. If a society over look abnormalities it becomes normal and it affects the moral of the society."

@theayogeorge wrote:

"You may have a point, but truth be told, Yahoo has done more harm to us than good. These rents you talked about wouldn’t have become so high if not for these Yahoo boys. Many landlords went bunkers upon knowing some other landlords have made more money by letting out their facilities to these guys. Nigeria’s image has been so battered that we all look like suspects when on international trip. The ripple effects of all these far outweigh their spending on rents, luxury cars and club drinks."

Ugo Nwokolo argues that many workers can no longer afford rising rents and living expenses on their salaries. Photo: Ugo Nwokolo.

Source: Instagram

Why Mr Nigeria is attracted to poor ladies

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian model, Ugo Nwokolo, is making headlines after opening up about his preference in women.

In a video making the rounds, Mr Nigeria gave his reasons for liking women who do not have money.

Ugo Nwokolo’s explanation made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng