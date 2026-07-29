Actor Jared Leto Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct by Four Women

A new BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, featured allegations from 10 women about the actor's behaviour between 2002 and 2016

Four women in the film alleged criminal conduct, including claims of sexual assault and grööming, when they were as young as 16

Leto has not publicly responded to the latest allegations, though his representatives previously rejected accusations of wrongdoing

Jared Leto is facing serious allegations after a BBC documentary brought forward accounts from multiple women claiming they experienced inappropriate and criminal behaviour at the actor's hands when they were teenagers.

The documentary, titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, features testimonies from 10 women who say they encountered the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman between 2002 and 2016.

Four of those women made allegations that amount to criminal sexual conduct.

Jared Leto has come under renewed scrutiny following allegations made by four women about alleged incidents dating back several years. Photo: jaredleto

Source: Instagram

What the women alleged

Among the most serious claims, one woman alleged she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom in 2002 when she was 17 years old.

A second woman said Jared Leto threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19 years old, after the two were left alone in a hotel room.

A third alleged she had a sexual relationship with Leto at age 17, which she said would constitute statutory räpe under California law.

A fourth woman claimed Leto groomed her and made explicit sexual phone calls to her when she was just 16.

The documentary also included a separate account from a woman who said she was taken backstage at a music festival at age 14, where Leto allegedly made a sexual comment during an autograph signing.

The allegations have not been proven in court and are based on the accounts of the women who came forward to the BBC.

Jared Leto's Response and Career

Jared Leto, now 54, has not publicly addressed the claims made in the documentary as of the time of this report.

His representatives previously denied allegations of wrongdoing when similar accusations were reported by US publication Air Mail, and the actor has continued working in Hollywood throughout the period these claims have resurfaced.

Born on 26 December 1971, Jared Leto built one of the most decorated careers in American cinema.

Jared Leto won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his portrayal of Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club.

His filmography also includes Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club, Su!cide Squad, Blade Runner 2049, House of Gucci and Morbius. His most recent project, Tron: Ares, was released in 2025.

Alongside his acting work, Jared Leto co-founded the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars in 1998 with his brother Shannon Leto.

The group rose to global prominence in the 2000s with tracks such as The Kill and Kings and Queens.

Jared Leto is making headlines after multiple women shared allegations about his alleged conduct in a recently released documentary. Photo: jaredleto

Source: Instagram

Judge orders singer D4vd murder trial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a California judge ordered singer D4vd, legally known as David Anthony Burke, to stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors allege he lured Hernandez to his home, killed her, and attempted to destroy her remains, with evidence including disturbing Amazon purchases and incriminating text messages.

The defence denied deliberate intent, but prosecutors insisted the case shows clear premeditation, with a trial schedule hearing set for July 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng