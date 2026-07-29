India's government published an official document outlining the various pathways through which foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship

The document lists five distinct routes to citizenship, ranging from birth and descent to naturalisation and registration

Applicants are required to submit specific documents as part of the citizenship application process

India has outlined five official pathways through which foreigners may acquire citizenship of the Asian country, according to information published on the Indian government's official website.

The government document provides a clear breakdown of each available route, offering guidance to individuals who may be considering a move towards Indian citizenship.

India lists 5 ways foreigners can become citizens, reveals documents needed. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Dinodia Photo

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5 ways to become citizen of India

The following are the five ways a foreigner can acquire Indian citizenship:

1. By birth

2. By descent

3. By naturalisation

4. By registration

5. By incorporation of territory

Documents required for the application

Along with the routes to citizenship, the Indian government also specified the documents applicants must present during the application process. The required documents are:

- A copy of a valid passport

- A copy of a residence permit

- Proof of the applicant's birth

Full details on all citizenship pathways and the application process are available on the Indian government's official website.

Denmark lists conditions to get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark published six key conditions most foreigners must meet before qualifying for citizenship.

The Danish government explained that applicants are required to pledge allegiance to Denmark, hold an unlimited residence permit, avoid owing public debt, refrain from receiving government financial assistance within the required period, meet the employment requirement, and pass the official Danish language examination.

Source: Legit.ng