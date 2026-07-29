India Publishes 5 Ways Foreigners Can Become Citizens, Mentions Required Documents
- India's government published an official document outlining the various pathways through which foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship
- The document lists five distinct routes to citizenship, ranging from birth and descent to naturalisation and registration
- Applicants are required to submit specific documents as part of the citizenship application process
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India has outlined five official pathways through which foreigners may acquire citizenship of the Asian country, according to information published on the Indian government's official website.
The government document provides a clear breakdown of each available route, offering guidance to individuals who may be considering a move towards Indian citizenship.
5 ways to become citizen of India
The following are the five ways a foreigner can acquire Indian citizenship:
1. By birth
2. By descent
3. By naturalisation
4. By registration
5. By incorporation of territory
Documents required for the application
Along with the routes to citizenship, the Indian government also specified the documents applicants must present during the application process. The required documents are:
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- A copy of a valid passport
- A copy of a residence permit
- Proof of the applicant's birth
Full details on all citizenship pathways and the application process are available on the Indian government's official website.
Denmark lists conditions to get citizenship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark published six key conditions most foreigners must meet before qualifying for citizenship.
The Danish government explained that applicants are required to pledge allegiance to Denmark, hold an unlimited residence permit, avoid owing public debt, refrain from receiving government financial assistance within the required period, meet the employment requirement, and pass the official Danish language examination.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng