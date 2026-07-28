The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued travel advisories covering five African countries, flagging armed conflict, criminality and instability

Nigeria features on the list, with several northern and southern states placed under 'all travel' or 'essential travel only' warnings by the FCDO

South Sudan and Sudan received the most severe warnings, with the FCDO advising against all travel to both countries due to ongoing military conflict

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued updated travel advisories for five African countries in 2026, warning British nationals about serious security risks across multiple regions.

The five countries covered are the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sudan.

FCDO travel advisory warns British nationals of severe security risks across CAR, DRC, South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sudan. Photo credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Central African Republic and DRC Warnings

In the Central African Republic, the FCDO advises against all travel to the entire country, with the only partial exception being the capital, Bangui. However, even Bangui, including its international airport, falls under an "all but essential travel" warning.

The DRC carries a more detailed set of restrictions. The FCDO advises against all travel within 50 kilometres of the DRC-CAR border, as well as to the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Maniema, Tanganyika, Haut-Lomami, Haut-Uélé, and Ituri.

The Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe Province is also under a full travel ban. In the capital, Kinshasa, specific districts including N'djili and Kimbanseke are flagged, along with sections of the N1 road in Kinshasa Province. The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to Bangoka International Airport in Kisangani, citing multiple drone attacks near the facility.

South Sudan

South Sudan receives the most severe classification, with the FCDO advising against all travel to the country due to risks of armed violence and criminality. The advisory urges anyone already in South Sudan to maintain a personal emergency plan, keep travel documents current, stock essential supplies, and not rely on the UK government for evacuation assistance.

Nigeria's Multi-State Restrictions

Nigeria's advisory spans several geopolitical zones. In the north-east, the FCDO advises against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states, while Bauchi State falls under an "all but essential travel" warning. In the north-west, Katsina and Zamfara states are under total travel bans, with Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Sokoto states under essential-travel-only restrictions.

Across north-central Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara, and Benue states. In the south, the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states are under a full travel ban, while Abia, Anambra, Imo, and the non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states carry essential-travel-only advisories.

Sudan Under Full Travel Ban

Sudan is also under a full FCDO travel ban due to ongoing military conflict in Khartoum and other parts of the country. The Hala'ib Triangle and the Bir Tawil Trapezoid are the only exceptions, where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel. The advisory notes that multiple ceasefires have been declared but repeatedly broken, and urges travellers to monitor updates closely.

South Sudan travel ban emphasizes risks of armed violence and urges nationals to maintain emergency plans. Photo credit: James Speakman - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US issues global travel warning for citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has issued a fresh worldwide travel warning for its citizens, urging Americans to exercise increased caution across the globe as tensions in the Middle East continue to create an unpredictable security environment.

In a security alert released on July 20, the U.S. Department of State warned that the risk of sudden escalation remains high and advised Americans, particularly those in or travelling through the Middle East, to remain vigilant and prepare for possible travel disruptions.

Source: Legit.ng