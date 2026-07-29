• Qatar's Ministry of Justice has outlined the legal requirements that foreign women must satisfy before marrying a Qatari citizen

• The important conditions cover health status, criminal record, and immigration status under Law No. 21 of 1989 of the country

• Certain categories of foreign women are exempt from these requirements under the same law, and Legit.ng has highlighted these exceptions

Qatar's Ministry of Justice has outlined three conditions that any foreign woman must meet before she can legally marry a Qatari man, drawing attention to the country's long-standing marriage regulations under Law No. 21 of 1989.

The conditions, which remain in effect in 2026, apply to foreign nationals seeking to wed Qatari citizens and are rooted in health, legal, and immigration requirements.

Qatari government outlines three conditions for foreign women planning to marry Qatari citizens. Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for foreign women seeking Qatari marriage

According to Qatar's Ministry of Justice, a foreign woman wishing to marry a Qatari man must fulfil the following:

1. She must be free from any diseases that would prevent marriage.

2. She must not have been convicted of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty.

3. She must not appear on any list of persons prohibited from entering Qatar.

Who is exempt from these rules

Article 3 of the same law specifies three categories of foreign women who are not required to meet the above conditions:

1. A prospective spouse who holds citizenship of one of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

2. A prospective spouse who is a cousin, whether paternal or maternal, of the Qatari man intending to marry her.

3. A prospective spouse who was born to a Qatari mother.

The exemptions reflect Qatar's broader approach to balancing national identity with family ties and regional integration within the GCC bloc, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

The law draws a clear distinction between foreign women from GCC countries or those with Qatari family connections and other nationals, with the former group facing no formal barriers under the statute.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed six categories of citizens who are banned from marrying foreigners.

Country enjoying visa-free entry into Qatar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had listed only five countries eligible for its visa-free entry into the country.

All other nationalities are required to obtain a visa before or upon arrival, depending on their country of origin and the applicable entry arrangements.

Travellers are advised to verify their eligibility directly through Qatar's official channels, as entry conditions can change and vary by passport type.

Source: Legit.ng