Nollywood actor Ugo Nwokolo took to X on July 28 to respond to widespread backlash over his earlier comments on internet fraud

The actor had sparked online outrage after suggesting that Yahoo boys contributed to Nigeria's economy amid rising living costs

Ugo insisted he was never endorsing fraud, but critics were not convinced and continued to drag him online

Nollywood actor and former Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo has hit back at those criticising him after his remarks about internet fraud and Nigeria's struggling economy set social media ablaze.

The controversy began when Nwokolo, during a video discussion, spoke about how difficult survival has become for ordinary Nigerians, particularly civil servants and low-income earners.

Ugo Nwokolo has clarified his position on Yahoo after his remarks about its impact on Nigeria's economy sparked widespread criticism. Photo: ugo_nwokolo

Source: Instagram

He questioned how someone earning between N50,000 and N90,000 monthly could realistically afford rent in cities like Abuja and Lagos, where some properties now attract annual rents running into millions of naira.

The actor went further to suggest that those able to afford such luxury tend to be wealthy individuals, some of whom are involved in fraudulent activities.

Ugo Nwokolo argued that internet fraud has indirectly kept economic activity going because money, regardless of its source, still circulates within the system.

He was quick to add, however, that he was not endorsing crime and that his point was simply to spotlight Nigeria's grim economic realities.

Ugo Nwokolo addresses the backlash

Despite his clarification at the time, the remarks drew sharp criticism online.

In response, Ugo Nwokolo took to his X account on July 28 to set the record straight once more.

He wrote:

"I will never support FRAUD OR YAHOO. The question asked was: Do you think yahoo has contributed to the economy and I said Yes! IMO. Come to think of it, is it the civil servant whose salary is 100k that will buy all those overpriced houses in lekki. Y'll are hypocrites."

His response did little to cool things down, with many social media users doubling down on their criticism.

Read Ugo Nwokolo's response to backlash over his previous internet fraud remarks below:

Nigerians react to Ugo Nwokolo's clarification

@olawale_bam wrote:

"Banditry is helping the economy too. Terrorism is infact helping the economy. This is not a comprehension issue. You just spoke trash!"

@emmanuelisaseed commented:

"What you need is mentorship to reshape how you think!! What made the houses overpriced is not your problem, but those who buy them should be praised abi? Luxury wouldn't have been for a selected few (evil few) if the economy is good enough. You've got a dangerous mindset there."

Ugo Nwokolo has broken his silence after his comments on Yahoo and the Nigerian economy triggered heated debate on social media. Photo: ugo_nwokolo

Source: Instagram

Ugo Nwokolo's proposal to girlfriend sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo proposed to his girlfriend Precious while standing during Valentine’s Day, breaking away from the usual kneeling tradition.

His choice quickly drew attention online, with many linking it to veteran actor Pete Edochie’s past criticism of men kneeling to propose, calling it a foreign practice.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut reshared both clips, suggesting that Pete Edochie would be proud of Ugo’s bold approach.

Source: Legit.ng