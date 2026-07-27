KWAM 1's estranged wife, Emmanuella Ropo, shared a cryptic Ifa divination proverb on Instagram amid swirling controversy

The post came as criticism trailed a woman's claim that the Fuji legend fathered her daughter

Fans flooded the comments praising Emmanuella for walking away from the marriage with her dignity intact

Fuji music legend KWAM 1's estranged wife, Emmanuella Ropo, set social media buzzing after posting a cryptic Ifa divination verse on Instagram that many fans attributed meanings to amid the ongoing paternity controversy surrounding her former husband.

The post, shared via her Instagram handle on Friday, July 25, 2026, read:

Fans attribute meanings to KWAM 1’s estranged wife Emmanuelle Ropo’s cryptic post. Credit: emmanuellaeversmiling/kwam1

Source: Instagram

"An ifa divination word says 'iku pa agilitin alawo, anbeletase eni to fi awo re se onde' it is also a strong yoruba proverb. ire ooooo" meaning "The same death that killed the colorful chameleon will also kill the person who thinks wearing the chameleon's skin can make them immortal."

The Controversy Surrounding KWAM 1

The post arrived at a charged moment. A woman recently made headlines after claiming that Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, is the biological father of her daughter.

The allegation attracted significant public commentary, following KWAM 1's response, sparking debate on social media about women who have been involved with the singer.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video of KWAM 1 sharing what he leaves behind as 'souvenirs' after breakups resurfaced online.

KWAM 1’s estranged wife Emmanuelle Ropo shares powerful Yoruba proverb. Credit: emmanuellaeversmiling

Source: Instagram

See Emmanuella Ropo's original post that has left many talking below:

Fans Praise Emmanuella's Dignity

The reactions section on Facebook became a tribute of sorts to Emmanuella's character, with many describing her as a woman who walked away from the marriage on her own terms:

@wendysavoo wrote:

"I am happy for you, kosi Eni ti ko le shi ile wo, you made the right decision ma'am"

Bose Micah wrote:

"This is one lady Wasiu couldn't rubbished, she walked out on him psychedelically with her head up, even when she got her chieftaincy title KI ran to the studio to do a song for her she just ignored him, I love this woman like kilode"

Folake Badmus Yekeen added:

"Me just love you endlessly....you are a great role model....your ability to walk out head up and pursue your other purpose in life....your ability in not taking rubbish prove you know your worth.....love you darling mama ropo....if he likes let him continue....atunbotan laagba."

Bukayo observed:

"Hmmmm no woman will leave where she is happy and finds peace so immediately seein women leave just know it's zero peace"

KWAM 1's former manager speaks

Legit.ng previously reported that KWAM 1's former manager, Ayo Shonaiya, made a jaw-dropping claim about the singer's pull over women, saying some actively seek to bear his children.

Shonaiya posted his thoughts on X on 26 July 2026, describing the veteran musician as a "Chosen One" whose life most people simply cannot comprehend from the outside.

According to the music industry veteran, women who get close to KWAM 1 develop an intense desire to have children with him, not out of naivety, but by deliberate choice.

Source: Legit.ng