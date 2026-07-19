Miss Universe Jamaica announced the passing of 2024 contestant LaToya Malcolm, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning

Tributes poured in from people who worked alongside Malcolm during the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica competition

Those who knew her personally revealed that she had competed while grieving the loss of her father

Tears and tributes have flooded social media following the death of LaToya Malcolm, a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant who competed in the 2024 pageant, with her family describing the loss as "a really hard one to take."

Miss Universe Jamaica broke the news on Saturday, 19 July 2026, sharing a heartfelt post mourning the alumna and extending condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. "Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten," the organisation wrote.

Reactions trail passing of ex-Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm. Photo credit@latoyamalcolm

Source: Instagram

Malcolm had represented herself on the national stage during the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition, earning admiration not just for her presence in the pageant but for the resilience she showed throughout the experience.

Friends, fans describe late LaToya Malcolm

Those who crossed paths with Malcolm during the 2024 season painted a picture of a warm, determined young woman who refused to let personal hardship define her public journey.

Fans mourn passing of ex-Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm. Photo credit@latoyamalcolm

Source: Instagram

One person who worked closely with her during the Miss Universe East segment of the competition recalled that Malcolm was dealing with the grief of losing her father at the time, yet she pushed through every stage of the competition with grace.

Her passing has hit especially hard among those who knew her beyond the pageant circuit. Former classmates, makeup artists, and colleagues have all shared their shock and disbelief online.

Here is the Instagram post announcing LaToya Malcom's demise:

Fans react to LaToya Malcolm's passing

The outpouring of grief online has been immediate. Here are some of the reactions:

@_deborahgordon said:

"Grief is weird because the main question on my mind is what happened to Latoya? She was thriving, and she was well. She was here, and now she's not. Just like that? Condolences don't make sense right now, because I don't believe she's gone. I still have to go watch her act in one of her shows. We still have catching up to do. What do you mean she's gone? Forever? She's not just asleep, but gone?"

@javixxix wrote:

"Wow, my Ardenne classmate. Gone too soon"

@makeupbycammy shared:

"I met her in 2024 when I did makeup for Miss Universe East and to hear this has shaken my world. So young and talented. May God comfort her family and friends"

@tropi_tips_studio recalled:

"She was such a wonderful person. When i met and worked with her in 2024, she was a breath of fresh air. Even though she was grieving her dad's passing at the time, she pushed through the Miss Universe competition. Rest In Sweet Peace Latty"

@leahcimthewright wrote:

"Jah knw RIP Latty"

@_like.a.rose_ commented:

"Rest in peace Latoya "

@jayfabulous90 said:

"Girl this hit hot sleep in peace Lattt"

Skarlent Rodríguez, Boyfriend die in Venezuela earthquake

Legit.ng had reported that beauty queen, Skarlent Rodríguez and her boyfriend, José Castro, died in the deadly Venezuela earthquake.

The two love birds went missing following the devastating natural disaster that struck on June 24.

Family members had been searching for the couple in the aftermath before authorities confirmed that both had died. Their bodies were later found in one of the areas hardest hit by the disaster, bringing a heartbreaking end to the search and leaving loved ones in mourning.

Source: Legit.ng