Daveigh Chase, the popular Hollywood actress known for playing the creepy girl in The Ring and voicing Lilo in the animated Disney hit Lilo and Stitch, has passed away at 35

Her longtime manager confirmed that the child star died in a Los Angeles hospital from sepsis following a bout with meningitis

Daveigh Chase's legacy includes several iconic roles and awards, but she also faced legal troubles in her later life

Daveigh Chase, remembered worldwide for her chilling role as Samara in The Ring and her warm voice as Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 35.

Her longtime manager, John Ryan Jr confirmed that the actress passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering sepsis caused by meningitis.

The beloved voice behind Disney's Lilo and Stitch, Daveigh Chase, dies at a Los Angeles hospital. Photo: daveighchase

Source: Instagram

Ryan explained that she had first been admitted for malnourishment before her condition worsened, as reported by the BBC.

Ryan, who worked with the former child star for 15 years, described Daveigh Chase to the BBC as deeply private and devoted to her cats. He recalled how she often retreated to her Las Vegas home, preferring independent films over big studio projects.

“She was not very Hollywood,” he said, noting her love for simple outings like eating at Bob’s Big Boy before returning home to her pets.

He added that she worked with cat rescues and kept away from the fame scene despite her success.

Daveigh Chase's early beginnings in acting

Born in Las Vegas, Daveigh Chase started acting at just four years old, first in theatre and voiceover work.

By seven, she had landed a small role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Her breakthrough came in 2001 with Donnie Darko, where she played Samantha Darko, later reprising the role in the 2009 sequel S Darko.

Rise to fame with The Ring and Lilo & Stitch

In 2002, Daveigh Chase became a horror icon as Samara Morgan, the ghostly figure crawling out of the television in The Ring.

Her performance earned her the 2003 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. That same year, the iconic Hollywood actress voiced Lilo, the spirited Hawaiian girl in Lilo & Stitch, winning an Annie Award for Best Voice Acting.

She continued to voice Lilo in later spin-offs, solidifying her place in animation history.

Daveigh Chase's other roles and later life

Her career included appearances in Charmed, ER and Touched by an Angel, as well as a 32-episode run in HBO’s Big Love as Rhonda Volmer, a child bride in the polygamy drama.

Despite her achievements, Daveigh Chase faced legal troubles in later years, including charges of drug possession and joyriding in a stolen car.

The Hollywood star retired from full-time acting in 2015, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances that shaped both horror and animation.

Hollywood loses The Ring star Daveigh Chase, who died at 35 in a Los Angeles hospital after battling sepsis and meningitis complications. Photo: daveighchase

Source: Instagram

Russian artist Semyon Skrepetsky killed in Poland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an outspoken Russian artist known as Semyon Skrepetsky was shot dead in a parking lot near his residence in Poland.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic, whose real name was Robert Kuzovkov, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and back during the execution-style attack.

Polish authorities immediately launched an intensive search following the incident and have since arrested two Belarusian citizens in connection with the killing.

Source: Legit.ng