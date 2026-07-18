Annie Macaulay took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pointed message about self-worth and knowing one's value

The post came amid swirling rumours that she had reconciled with her estranged husband, 2Baba

Annie held up a book while urging women not to settle for spaces where they are merely tolerated rather than celebrated

Annie Macaulay has broken her silence at least indirectly on the rumours surrounding her relationship with estranged husband 2Baba, sharing a reflective video on Instagram on Saturday, 18 July 2026, that many fans believe was pointed at her personal circumstances.

In the clip, Annie held up a book and spoke candidly about a season of deep reflection she has been going through.

Reactions as Annie Macaulay speaks about self-worth amid 2Baba saga. Photo credit@anniemacaulay/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

She said the book challenged her thinking on love and self-worth, particularly in the way it refuses to shame or blame women for staying in situations that do not serve them.

"This book doesn't shame us or blame us; it makes us realise that we stay in a place where we are tolerated when we are supposed to be in a place where we are celebrated," she said.

Annie Macaulay on knowing your worth

The mother of two went further to question whether women truly understand the value they carry, suggesting that simply being present in a relationship or a space is not enough.

"Do you know your worth, your values? You deserve better than just being present, but in a place where you are supposed to reign," she added.

The video surfaced on social media days after Annie and 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, were rumoured to have rekindled their relationship following months of public tension between the two.

Annie Macaulay's fans defend her as she speaks about self-worth amid 2Baba saga. Photo credit@anniemacaulay

Source: Instagram

Annie has not directly addressed the reunion rumours, but the timing and content of her message were not lost on followers.

Annie Macaulay is a Nigerian actress and model, widely known for her roles in Nollywood productions and as the wife of Afrobeats legend 2Baba. The couple's marriage has been the subject of intense public scrutiny over the past few years, with Annie previously speaking out about emotional struggles within the relationship.

Here is the Instagram video of Annie Macaulay speaking about self-worth below:

Fans react to Annie's message

The video resonated strongly with followers, drawing a wave of supportive and emotionally charged responses:

@adaezediares wrote:

"Omo the moment I realised my worth, na once I stop to dey look for happiness in Adam. Love yourself girl, you have got so much potential."

@bubbletouch_347 shared:

"Heartbreak will open your eyes to so many things in every aspect of life. I'm honestly grateful I experienced it when I did."

@datgurll_shawty commented:

"Love matter ehn, till I see God sha."

@poshmobolafabrics said:

"The only African Queen"

@ritaberry_desserts wrote:

"Knowing your self worth gives you a level of confidence that is so powerful."

@twista_production44 reacted:

" I just love this lady"

Man shows alleged forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area where the music star was camped by his lover.

He lamented about how the singer has reduced him to a laughingstock because of his new love life, which has been trending online.

Source: Legit.ng