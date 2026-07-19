Veteran Kumawood actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has died after a prolonged battle with a serious illness, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning

The respected screen icon had received overwhelming support from colleagues, public figures, and fans during his health struggles

His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many celebrating his lasting impact on Ghanaian cinema and legacy

Kumawood has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi, who passed away after a long battle with kidney failure.

The sad news was first announced by Akoma FM in Kumasi on Saturday, July 18, 2026, sparking grief across Ghana’s film community.

Veteran actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi dies after prolonged illness. Credit: @yengh

Source: Instagram

Obuobi’s health struggles had been widely known in recent months. He had been undergoing regular dialysis while awaiting a kidney transplant, a process that placed heavy financial strain on his family. In response, colleagues and supporters rallied to assist.

Popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin donated GH¢10,000 (N2 million), while veteran actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu contributed GH¢50,000 (N6 million) specifically towards funding a transplant.

Before that, Juaben MP Francis Owusu-Akyaw had also stepped in with GH¢20,000 (N2.4 million).

Despite these heartfelt efforts, Obuobi could not overcome the illness. His passing marks the loss of a respected figure in Kumawood, the Akan-language film industry centred in Kumasi. Over decades, he built a reputation both in front of the camera and behind it, shaping stories that defined a generation of Ghanaian cinema.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans alike.

“Kumawood has lost a pillar,” one industry insider remarked. Another added, “He was more than an actor; he was a storyteller who gave voice to our culture.”

See Akoma FM's announcement of Kwadwo Kwakye's death on X (Twitter) below:

Netizens mourn Kwadwo Kwakye's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sam_ares1 said:

"Let’s see what the Kumawood squad(Mercy Asiedu in Exclusion) go do at his funeral."

narnah_aquosuah2 said:

"MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔🕊️."

iamnanasei98 said:

"Hmm rest well 😭."

kwadjo.piesie said:

"Our legend is gone Akumadan 😢may your soul rest in peace 🥲🥲🥲."

Tributes pour in as veteran actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi passes away. Credit: @yengh

Source: Instagram

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, passed away.

Content creator Kwabena Nsafoa broke the sad news on Facebook on June 26, paying respect to the religious leader.

The cleric established a popular theological institute and a thriving international school before his demise.

Source: Legit.ng