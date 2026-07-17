Delta State Police PRO SP Bright Edafe said harsh online comments may have pushed sexual assault victim Favour Agbro to take her own life

The 20-year-old was allegedly lured to a hotel in Asaba by content creator Odogwu Asaba and later drank insecticide after recording a video about her ordeal

Suspect Ifeanyi Ogbonna, 40, also known as Odogwu Asaba, was arrested and remains in custody as police investigations continue

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe has spoken out against the torrent of victim-blaming comments that followed the death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro, saying such remarks likely deepened her despair in her final moments.

Reacting to the public outcry surrounding the arrest of popular content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, widely known as Odogwu Asaba, Bright Edafe, through a post on X on July 16, expressed sorrow over the "despicable" nature of some online comments.

Police spokesperson Bright Edafe expresses concern over public reactions to the victim in the Odogwu Asaba case. Photo: edafebright/odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

The police spokesperson suggested the cruel responses may have played a role in Favour's decision to end her life rather than continue speaking out about what she had suffered.

"This is probably the reason she chose to end it," Edafe wrote, pointing to how societal judgement silences survivors and compounds already devastating trauma.

What happened to Favour Agbro

According to authorities, Favour travelled to Asaba on June 1, 2026, after 40-year-old Odogwu Asaba invited her for content creation training.

Police said she was taken to a hotel room where she was tortured and sexually assaulted.

Before she died, Favour recorded a video in which she described what had been done to her, then ingested insecticide.

She passed away while receiving medical treatment, and her family subsequently petitioned the police.

Police arrested Odogwu Asaba shortly after, and he remains in custody while investigations are ongoing.

Bright Edafe addresses reactions to the victim as investigations into the Odogwu Asaba case continue. Photo: edafebright/odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

Victim-blaming fuels the conversation

While many online users directed their anger at the suspect, a section of the public chose to blame Favour herself, a response that has drawn sharp criticism from Bright Edafe and others watching the case closely.

Bright Edafe's remarks highlighted how online hostility towards sexual assault survivors in Nigeria can deepen psychological wounds and discourage victims from seeking help or justice.

Read SP Bright Edafe's post on comments trailing Favour Agbro and Odogwu Asaba sexual assault case below:

Nigerians react to SP Bright Edafe's post

@EdmundOnoriode:

"People analyse things differently. Advice is 4 d living and not 4 the unalived. May she get justice but so far a good lawyer might set that man free Cus law is not based on emotion but fact! She 4 cry out asap and go to hospital 4 medical attention! May our ladies learn from this"

@ci0131127:

"Their despicable comments does hold a thing and can’t count in the court of law so kindly focus on your job and ignore them."

@blaqie04:

"Mr edafe what's the situation report currently, please give us update That guy must no survive this"

@brightstar345:

"This guy is a monster, to have graped the poor girl who thought has finally found a helper. But I still fault her actions for taking her own life, life when people Dey pray daily to God to keep to the next day. She killed a star in her."

Ossai Ovie criticises victim’s family response

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Delta State Governor’s aide Ossai Ovie Success reacted to the controversy surrounding content creator Odogwu Asaba, who was arrested after Favour, a 20-year-old woman, allegedly took her own life following sexual assault.

Ossai sharply criticised Favour’s family, arguing that their failure to seek medical help or report the matter to the police contributed to her tragic death.

He pledged to personally follow up to ensure justice for Favour and insisted that Odogwu Asaba must face the full weight of the law.

Source: Legit.ng