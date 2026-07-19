Retail cooking gas prices have declined nationwide, with dealers attributing the drop to improved domestic supply and lower depot prices

LPG depot prices now range between N1,005/kg and N1,030/kg, helping to ease wholesale costs for marketers

Dealers and consumers say the price decline has boosted demand, while calling for further reductions towards the N1,000/kg mark

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Retail prices of cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), have fallen across Nigeria as improved domestic supply and lower depot prices continue to ease pressure on consumers.

A market survey conducted showed that several refilling plants have reduced their prices, with retailers saying improved product availability and government interventions have contributed to the decline.

Cooking gas retailers cut prices as wholesale LPG costs ease Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The decline in retail prices comes as major LPG depots adjusted their ex-depot rates, reducing acquisition costs for marketers.

On Friday, July 17, data obtained from Petroleumprice.ng showed that LPG depot prices declined, with 11 Plc selling at N1,025 per kilogram, Ardova at N1,020, Navgas at N1,005, NIPCO at N1,025, PPMC at N1,005, and Rain Oil at N1,030 per kilogram.

The lower wholesale prices have enabled many retailers to cut pump prices, with dealers expressing optimism that sustained supply will push retail prices closer to the N1,000 per kilogram benchmark.

New cooking gas prices

Paul Okechukwu, who owns a cooking gas refilling plant in Amechi, Enugu, said prices have dropped significantly compared to June, NAN reports.

According to him, LPG, which sold between N1,700 and N1,900 per kilogram in June, is now retailing at between N1,400 and N1,500 per kilogram, depending on the location within Enugu metropolis.

In Lagos, a dealer, Saheed Ademola, told Legit.ng that he now sells cooking gas at N1,500 per kg.

He said:

"Last week, I reduced my price to N1,500 after my supplier sold to me at a lower rate. Prices will continue to fall."

Another dealer, Obiora Ani, who operates in the Uwani area of Enugu, said the reduction reflects a nationwide trend driven by stronger product supply.

He said:

"When you go to other places in the country, the price of cooking gas has reduced as well, not only in Enugu."

Ani added that the lower prices have increased customer patronage as more households are returning to refill their cylinders.

Cooking gas becomes more affordable as LPG supply strengthens Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Consumers welcome lower prices.

Residents said the price reduction has provided relief after months of elevated energy costs.

Nkechi Orji, a hairstylist in Achara Layout, Enugu, said cheaper cooking gas has reduced her family's dependence on firewood.

She said:

"I am still appealing to the authorities to further bring down the price. If it comes down further, things will be better for everyone because the high cost of energy is seriously affecting all of us in Nigeria."

Similarly, Joy Nwafor, a restaurant owner, urged the government to sustain policies that would lower cooking gas prices further, saying cheaper LPG would help restaurants and other food businesses reduce operating costs.

10 states with the highest and lowest cooking gas prices

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its April 2026 Cooking Gas Price Watch, revealing a significant increase in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) nationwide.

According to the report, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder increased to N8,706.93 in April from N7,655.73 in March, representing a 13.73% month-on-month rise.

Compared with N7,855.60 recorded in April 2025, the average price was 10.42% higher on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Legit.ng