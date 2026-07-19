Activist Israel Joe announced that the body of late Favour Agbro is set to be exhumed following new details about her cause of death

Favour's twin sister, Faith, revealed that her sister had battled an infection and was moved between hospitals before she died

Security agencies have reportedly obtained hospital records from every medical facility Favour was taken to before her death

Human rights activist Israel Joe has revealed that the body of the late Favour Agbro will be exhumed for a post-mortem examination, adding a new and painful dimension to the already heartbreaking case surrounding her death.

The development follows a disclosure by Favour's twin sister, Faith, who said her late sister had been battling an infection before she passed away.

Reactions trail update shared by activist about Favour Agbro. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

According to Faith, Favour was moved between multiple hospitals as those around her sought treatment for the ailment, but she ultimately did not survive.

Autopsy planned amid new details

Israel Joe, who has been at the forefront of the push for accountability in Favour's case, shared the update on Instagram on Saturday, 19 July 2026. He stated that security agencies had already gathered hospital records from every medical facility Favour visited during her illness, suggesting that investigators are building a broader picture of the circumstances that led to her death.

Odogwu Asaba continues facing tough times over late Favour Agbro's case. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

The activist's announcement that her body would be exhumed points to questions that remain unanswered about the exact cause of her death and the conditions she endured before she died. The fact that she had reportedly been seeking money from Odowgu Asaba for her treatment has added another layer of anguish to the story for many following the case closely.

Here is the Instagram post by Israel Joe about Favour's case:

Fans react to the latest update

The news drew a flood of emotional responses online:

@eseosa_evelyn wrote:

"Is there any need to put her body through autopsy, the guy agrees to what he was accused of abi?, he should be locked up and the keys thrown away in the sea"

@official_doswhite shared:

" This is so heartbreaking. Its money for treatment she was asking for...."

@man_like_danylo commented:

"And people will still come out to defend him"

@kelly_dreyton said:

"Odogwu Asaba go just look him preek shake head in pain. Na every two hours more problem they add"

@lilnoni99 reacted:

"E no go better for that guy"

@shash_a5305 wrote:

"Double wahala"

@im__sheilaaa added:

"At this point I don't even know what to say"

Lady makes assault allegations against Odogwu Asaba

Legit.ng had reported that a new allegation had emerged involving popular content creator Odogwu Asaba, as another woman had come forward with claims about her experience with him.

The woman alleged that she was invited to Asaba after being promised N100,000 by the content creator. According to her, after she arrived and later left, Odogwu Asaba blocked her across all platforms, leaving her unable to reach him.

She further claimed that she had to borrow money from a friend to fund her trip back home. The woman also alleged that the content creator warned her against speaking publicly about the matter, threatening to use his connections to have her arrested if she mentioned his name.

Source: Legit.ng