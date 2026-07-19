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Bolivia Publishes Names of Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Its Territory Without a Visa in 2026
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Bolivia Publishes Names of Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Its Territory Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Bolivia has released its 2026 visa policy, listing countries whose citizens can enter the country without first getting a visa
  • The 2026 visa-free list includes countries from Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, but no African country was included
  • Bolivia says travellers from the listed countries must use a passport that will remain valid for at least six months

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The Bolivian embassy has announced its 2026 visa policy, which shows that about countries in the world enjoy certain privileges.

Information on the website shows the classification of countries, as some enjoy more privileges than others.

Bolivia announces 2026 visa policy, many countries qualify for visa-free entry
Bolivia names 52 countries whose citizens can enter without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/AIZAR RALDES/SimpleImages
Source: Getty Images

Bolivia announces 2026 visa policy

On the website, Bolivia mentioned that citizens of many countries on different continents can enter the country and stay for days without a visa.

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Many countries in Europe, America, Asia, and Oceania are on the list, but not one from Africa.

Below is a list of countries whose citizens can enter Bolivia without a visa.

Read also

Full list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry into the UAE in 2026

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in Europe

  • Germany
  • Andorra
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Slovenia
  • Slovakia
  • Spain
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Monaco
  • Norway
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  • Czech Republic
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Vatican City

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in America

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Ecuador
  • Mexico
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Dominican Republic
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in Asia

  • Philippines
  • Japan
  • Palestine
  • Turkey

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in Oceania

  • Australia
  • New Zealand

Bolivia explains that the passport that citizens of any of the above countries want to use must be valid for a minimum of six months.

Latvia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Latvia published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Latvia without a visa and stay for up to 90 days using valid biometric passports, in line with the country's travel policy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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