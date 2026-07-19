Bolivia has released its 2026 visa policy, listing countries whose citizens can enter the country without first getting a visa

The 2026 visa-free list includes countries from Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, but no African country was included

Bolivia says travellers from the listed countries must use a passport that will remain valid for at least six months

The Bolivian embassy has announced its 2026 visa policy, which shows that about countries in the world enjoy certain privileges.

Information on the website shows the classification of countries, as some enjoy more privileges than others.

Bolivia names 52 countries whose citizens can enter without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/AIZAR RALDES/SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

Bolivia announces 2026 visa policy

On the website, Bolivia mentioned that citizens of many countries on different continents can enter the country and stay for days without a visa.

Many countries in Europe, America, Asia, and Oceania are on the list, but not one from Africa.

Below is a list of countries whose citizens can enter Bolivia without a visa.

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in Europe

Germany

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

Slovenia

Slovakia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Monaco

Norway

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Czech Republic

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in America

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in Asia

Philippines

Japan

Palestine

Turkey

Bolivia visa: Eligible countries in Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Bolivia explains that the passport that citizens of any of the above countries want to use must be valid for a minimum of six months.

Latvia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Latvia published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Latvia without a visa and stay for up to 90 days using valid biometric passports, in line with the country's travel policy.

Source: Legit.ng