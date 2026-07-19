Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise surpassed a long-standing record set by Brazil legend Pelé during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Olise's achievement came while representing France in the ongoing tournament, drawing widespread attention to his standout performances

The Bundesliga star's record-breaking feat has placed him among the most impactful players in World Cup history

France midfielder Michael Olise has etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after setting a new tournament assist record at the 2026 edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Bayern Munich playmaker reached the milestone despite France's thrilling 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 18.

France midfielder Michael Olise reportedly broke Pele's long-standing assists record at the World Cup. Photo by: Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Olise surpasses Pele's World Cup record

Olise has now registered seven assists at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting a new record for the most assists in a single tournament.

The 24-year-old has been one of France's standout performers throughout the competition, consistently creating scoring opportunities for his teammates, per Bundesliga.

His first assist in the third-place playoff came early in the second half when he picked out Kylian Mbappe, who reduced the deficit for Les Bleus.

Olise combined with the France captain again in the 66th minute, providing another pinpoint pass for Mbappe to score his second goal of the match and keep France in contention.

Despite the defeat, Olise's second assist of the evening took his tournament tally to seven, surpassing the previous World Cup record of six assists set by Brazilian legend Pele during the 1970 tournament.

Bukayo Saka completed his hat trick for England, while Ousmane Dembele pulled another goal back for France deep into stoppage time before Jude Bellingham sealed the Three Lions' dramatic victory, per Yahoo Sports.

The winger's performances at the tournament have drawn considerable attention to his development as one of European football's most exciting attacking talents, with his ability to create chances proving central to France's campaign at the 2026 edition of the competition held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mbappe breaks Messi's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe has become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after breaking Lionel Messi's long-standing record during Les Bleus' third-place playoff against England on Saturday, July 18.

Mbappe reached the milestone despite France suffering a dramatic 6-4 defeat in a thrilling encounter at Miami Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng