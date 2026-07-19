Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos, died on Saturday, July 18, 2026

An Olori Ratibi is a prominent and highly respected Islamic title-holder in Yoruba traditional and religious administration (such as in Lagos, Egbaland, and Osogboland)

Sheikh Gbajabiamila's son, Ibikunle Lateef, confirmed the cleric's passing via a Facebook post on Saturday, July 18

Ikeja, Lagos state - Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos, has died.

Legit.ng gathered that Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away on Saturday morning, July 18, 2026, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos, passe away, prompting tributes from family, followers, and the Muslim community.

Source: Original

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, July 18, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric.

The late Sheikh was buried the same day, Saturday afternoon, July 18, at Iponri Central Mosque, in line with Islamic burial rites.

Who was Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila?

Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila held the esteemed title of Olori Ratibi of Lagos, a position of significant religious standing within the Lagos Muslim community. The Olori Ratibi is a traditional Islamic leadership role, responsible for overseeing the activities of prayer leaders across mosques in the Lagos area.

His passing marks a major loss for the Muslim community in Lagos, where he was regarded as a prominent spiritual figure.

Read Sheikh Gbajabiamila's son's Facebook post announcing the cleric's death below:

Nigerians react to Sheikh Gbajabiamila's death

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media "are reacting to Sheikh Gbajabiamila's death. Many paid tributes.

Legit.ng captured some Facebook comments below:

Adams Mutair Olawale wrote:

"Baba was a remarkable Islamic scholar, a dedicated teacher, and a sincere caller to the path of Allah. His knowledge, wisdom, and service to the Ummah touched many lives, and his legacy will continue through the countless people he taught and inspired.

"May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, accept his righteous deeds, widen and illuminate his grave, and grant him the highest ranks in Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant you and your family strength, patience, and comfort during this difficult time of separating from Baba.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall all return.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

Okunmoyinbo Mustapha Oluwayemisi commented:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul and rank him among the righteous ones. Aamin."

Lagos politician, Prince Moshood Olawale Eletu, said in a statement shared online:

"It is with profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that Hon. Prince Moshood Olawale Eletu mourns the passing of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Shehu Gbajabiamila, the revered Olori Ratibi of Lagos."

Eletu added via Facebook:

"I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, accepts his righteous deeds, widens and illuminates his grave, and grants him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, friends, and loved ones the strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this great loss."

Read more Lagos news

Sheikh Al-Adaby dies in Kwara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Abdulkadir Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby.

Several religious stakeholders in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, confirmed SheikhAbdulkadir's passing to Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng