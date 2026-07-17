Kachi Ohiaeri, a Nigerian author, has announced on Facebook that she stopped watching New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) after a conversation with her mother

Her mother posed a pointed question about the nature of the popular early morning prayer programme that gave Ohiaeri pause

The author's post sparked a lively debate on social media, with Nigerians divided over the true purpose and value of NSPPD

Kachi Ohiaeri, a Nigerian author, has gone viral after revealing that a single question from her mother was enough to make her stop watching NSPPD, the widely followed early morning prayer and ministry broadcast.

Writing on Facebook on July 12, 2026, Ohiaeri shared that the conversation with her mother brought her to a moment of honest self-reflection about why she had been tuning in to the programme in the first place.

An author who stopped NSPPD shares her mum's question that influenced her decision. Photo Credit: Kachi Ohiaeri, Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

NSPPD: The question that changed everything

When her mother posed the question, Ohiaeri stated she found herself unable to argue with it.

Rather than defend her habit, she admitted openly that the programme was less about holiness or building a personal relationship with God and more about seeking miracles, with preaching playing only a secondary role.

"I told her we are the latter and preaching is a side," she wrote.

That admission, she implied, was reason enough for her to step away from the broadcast entirely.

See her original Facebook post below:

Nigerians weigh in on NSPPD

The post drew a flood of reactions from Nigerians with sharply differing views on the programme.

@Kelly Hassino said:

"Nigerians joke too much... I thought it was all cruise.. so people really believe that they can get 'healing and deliverance' from all that early morning noise and disturbances,"

@Tejiri Annabel Kome said:

"You wanted to stop before... not because of what your mum asked you. They preach on Sundays and pray from Mondays to Fridays."

@Dianna Jimmy said:

"It was easy for you to stop because you don't know EL-ROI 💯💯."

@Ntomchukwu Izuchukwu said:

"People, please explain to me, Jesus said he has defeated devil yet you all keep fighting devil everyday, the one jesus defeated on the so called cross is it different from the one you all are casting and binding everyday?"

@Pedro Nduka said:

"She asked a very honest and straight question."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman had shared the instructions she received from God while listening to Pastor Jerry Eze on NSPPD.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife makes unexpected revelations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze had made unexpected revelations about their marriage.

During a recent church service, a video of Pastor Eno sharing her journey of personal and spiritual mentorship under her husband went viral, showcasing the deep-seated respect and love between the ministerial power couple.

While standing on the altar to minister, Pastor Eno paused to specially celebrate her husband, who was seated in the congregation. She warmly described him not just as her life partner, but as her spiritual guide and father.

Source: Legit.ng