Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, won the 2026 NBA presidential election with 12,317 votes, beating two other senior advocates

The ECNBA chairman announced the results at the NBA National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, with 26,184 members voting

Full results across all positions have been released, including contested races for general secretary and zone representatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has been declared the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association after polling the highest votes in the 2026 NBA national elections.

The Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA) Chairman, Aham Ejelam, SAN, said a total of 26,184 of the association's 82,172 registered voters participated, representing a turnout of 31.86 per cent.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya claims the NBA presidency with 12,317 votes. Photo credit: @Deltaparrotblog

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Badejo-Okusanya secured 12,317 votes, which amounted to 47.18 per cent of all votes cast.

Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN, finished second with 7,934 votes (30.39 per cent), and Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, who garnered 5,855 votes (22.43 per cent).

Her victory makes her only the second woman to lead the NBA, following Priscilla Kuye, who held the position from 1991 to 1992.

Badejo-Okusanya will serve a two-year term running from 2026 to 2028.

Full NBA 2026 election results

In the race for First Vice-President, Chief Oghenero Okoro won with 11,024 votes (44.85 per cent), ahead of Luqman Adekunle Laoye on 7,044 votes (28.66 per cent) and Obajaja Onimisi Stephen on 6,511 votes (26.49 per cent).

The Second Vice-President and Third Vice-President positions went uncontested to Egya Nuhu John and Pepple Iniobong Irene, respectively, each with 100 per cent of the votes.

Afam O. Okeke claimed the General Secretary position with 8,478 votes (33.58 per cent) in a six-candidate field.

Aghogho Gladys Okpomor won the Assistant General Secretary role on 14,312 votes (56.76 per cent), while Esther Ifeoma Jimoh ran unopposed for Treasurer.

Audrey Chinelo Ofoegbunam won the Welfare Secretary position with 14,911 votes (60.43 per cent).

Dr Prince I. Azubuike took the Publicity Secretary seat on 14,686 votes (61.95 per cent), defeating Lawrence Shegun Ayewa, who polled 9,021 votes (38.05 per cent).

Hadiza Nasir Ahmad won the Assistant Publicity Secretary contest with 10,094 votes (40.83 per cent).

For the zonal representative positions, Rotimi Komolafe won the Western Zone seat with 14,816 votes (43.17 per cent), beating Precious Ndidi Nwadimuya on 10,031 votes and Dhikrullah Adewale Balogun on 9,476 votes.

The Eastern Zone Representative race produced no outright winner under a simple majority framework, with Chidi Betsy Nnaji leading the eight-candidate field on 10,497 votes (17.32 per cent), followed by Daniel Kip on 8,121 votes (13.40 per cent) and Jane Omonor Apollos-James on 8,079 votes (13.33 per cent).

In the Northern Zone, Huwaila Muhammad Ibrahim led the seven-candidate contest with 13,327 votes (22.91 per cent), ahead of Friday O. Enejor on 10,442 votes (17.95 per cent) and Bulus Y. Atsen on 9,086 votes (15.62 per cent).

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya leads the NBA with 12,317 votes. Photo credit: @NigBarAssoc

Source: Twitter

NBA election: Popular candidate takes early lead

Recall that Badejo-Okusanya, the only female presidential candidate, held 9,053 votes at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Voting started over seven hours late after a cyberattack disrupted the platform, forcing the election to extend into Sunday morning.

One of her rivals, Lateef Akangbe, filed a protest letter demanding the suspension of the election over multiple alleged irregularities.

New NBA President Badejo-Okusanya makes bold statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Badejo-Okusanya vowed to serve the Nigerian Bar Association with integrity and accountability.

New NBA President expresses gratitude to supporters and fellow contestants for enriching the democratic process.

Badejo-Okusanya aims to create a better environment for lawyers to earn, live, and practise effectively.

Source: Legit.ng