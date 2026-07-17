Annie Idibia has finally broken her silence following a viral video fueling fresh speculation about her estranged ex-husband, 2Baba

The Nollywood actress shared a new video showing off her looks and included a date stamp on her post

Annie Idibia's latest action has stirred reactions from many of her fans as they shared what they noticed

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has seemingly shut down rumours of reuniting with her estranged husband, music legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

The rumours of the reunion hit social media on Friday, July 17, 2026, after old footage of the pair looking loved-up in a nightclub resurfaced online.

Annie Idibia shares new video following viral rumours about her and 2Baba. Credit: annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The resurfaced clip, which showed the former couple in an affectionate moment, captured attention, leading to a fiery debate online.

Annie Idibia breaks silence

Taking to her official Instagram page, Annie shared a new post, which included a visible date stamp, seemingly aimed at clarifying the timeline of her own content.

Her hairstyle in the new video was also different from the one in the old video circulating online.

Recall that the couple, who shared two daughters, announced their separation in January 2025 after over a decade together.

Fans read meaning to Annie Idibia's post following speculations about her and 2Baba. Credit: annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

2Baba has since moved on and is now married to Edo state lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Annie has publicly described herself as a single woman raising her children.

The Instagram video includes the date stamp Annie Idibia is below:

Reactions to Annie Idibia's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

queen_delight01 said:

"Queennnnnn I see what you did there film the date."

victorychinenye commented:

"Message well passed."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Time of event: 17/07/2026 Thanks for updating us in real time😂 very well needed😂 Queen Annie."

care4udoma said:

"Avoidance of doubt...If you know you you know."

tksparkle commented:

"She included today's date on her video for the gullible ones carrying fake news. No need for Cho Cho Cho. A Queen."

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng