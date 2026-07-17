Annie Idibia Breaks Silence With Cryptic Post Following Viral Rumours of Reunion With 2Baba
- Annie Idibia has finally broken her silence following a viral video fueling fresh speculation about her estranged ex-husband, 2Baba
- The Nollywood actress shared a new video showing off her looks and included a date stamp on her post
- Annie Idibia's latest action has stirred reactions from many of her fans as they shared what they noticed
Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has seemingly shut down rumours of reuniting with her estranged husband, music legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.
The rumours of the reunion hit social media on Friday, July 17, 2026, after old footage of the pair looking loved-up in a nightclub resurfaced online.
The resurfaced clip, which showed the former couple in an affectionate moment, captured attention, leading to a fiery debate online.
Annie Idibia breaks silence
Taking to her official Instagram page, Annie shared a new post, which included a visible date stamp, seemingly aimed at clarifying the timeline of her own content.
Her hairstyle in the new video was also different from the one in the old video circulating online.
Recall that the couple, who shared two daughters, announced their separation in January 2025 after over a decade together.
2Baba has since moved on and is now married to Edo state lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.
Annie has publicly described herself as a single woman raising her children.
The Instagram video includes the date stamp Annie Idibia is below:
Reactions to Annie Idibia's post
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:
queen_delight01 said:
"Queennnnnn I see what you did there film the date."
victorychinenye commented:
"Message well passed."
_iamsheila__ said:
"Time of event: 17/07/2026 Thanks for updating us in real time😂 very well needed😂 Queen Annie."
care4udoma said:
"Avoidance of doubt...If you know you you know."
tksparkle commented:
"She included today's date on her video for the gullible ones carrying fake news. No need for Cho Cho Cho. A Queen."
2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters
Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.
The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.
The family moment also captured attention on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng