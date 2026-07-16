Gospel singer Adelakun's 37-year-old daughter, Funmi, publicly called out her father again, demanding he stop sending security men after her

Funmi said her father was trying to confine her life to his house and church, insisting she was old enough to live independently

She warned Nigerians to hold her father accountable if anything happened to her, and pushed back at those defending him as a saint

Funmi Adelakun, the daughter of celebrated gospel singer Evangelist Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa, has taken to social media to publicly confront her father a second time, demanding that he release her from what she describes as an oppressive hold over her life.

The 37-year-old, in a video shared by blogger Temilola Sobola on Instagram on Thursday, July 16, 2026, alleged that her father had deployed security operatives to track her down and bring her back against her will.

Singer Adelakun’s 37-year-old daughter continues to demand for independence. Photo: ayewa_international_music/officialmegatestimony

Source: Instagram

In her message, Funmi made clear she was no longer willing to stay silent.

"Tell this person who called himself my father to give me my freedom," she said.

"He has sent out security men to look for me and pick me up. I am not a kid at my age. Stop making my life to be around your house or your so-called church. Let me have my own life."

Funmi Warns Nigerians to Take Note

Beyond confronting her father directly, Funmi issued a pointed warning to the public, urging Nigerians to hold her father responsible for her safety.

"Nothing must happen to me," she stated firmly.

She also addressed those who have been publicly defending her father's character, pushing back against the narrative that he is blameless.

"To those saying he is a saint and his hands are clean, tell him to stop looking for me," she added.

This is not the first time Funmi has spoken out against her father; Legit.ng previously reported that she raised similar concerns about her lack of personal freedom.

Funmi went public with an emotional plea, asking Nigerians to intervene in what she describes as years of suffocating control by her father.

The 36-year-old made her appeal during a live session on July 9, 2026, with footage from the session that was later shared by popular influencer Opeyemi Makinwa on both Instagram and Facebook.

Mixed reactions as gospel singer Adelakun's aged daughter calls him out again. Credit: adelakun

Source: Instagram

See the video of Funmi calling out her father, shared by Temilola Sobola below:

Reactions as Adelakun's daughter calls him out again

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

periwinkle22_03 said:

"Let’s keep her in our prayers and ask God to grant her complete healing. She truly needs our prayers and support during this time."

palace_of_lace reacted:

"Why do they want to cage a 37yr old lady??? This story no clear oooo."

_haryorborlar commented:

"This one na family problem, olorun a bayin yanju e."

originator01 said:

"There must be something happening, u can’t want to keep a 37 years old girl in your house by force something is not adding up."

Destiny Etiko pleads for support for sick colleague

Legit.ng reported that actress Destiny Etiko appealed to Nigerians to support actor and director Ikechukwu Nweke, who is battling colon cancer.

In a video shared on Friday, July 10, 2026, Ikechukwu revealed he has undergone surgery and is currently undergoing chemotherapy but can no longer afford the treatment costs.

Destiny Etiko disclosed that over N15 million has already been spent, yet an additional N17 million is urgently needed to save his life, urging the public to contribute whatever they can.

Source: Legit.ng