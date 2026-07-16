A dancing video of Favour Agbro, a 20-year-old from Warri, resurfaced online after news broke of her death

Favour allegedly took her own life after being sexually assaulted by Asaba-based content creator Odogwu Asaba

Delta State Police arrested Odogwu Asaba in connection with allegations linked to Favour Agbro's death

Favour Agbro, a 20-year-old lady from Warri, Delta State, has become the subject of a heartbreaking viral moment after a video of her dancing surfaced online following her death.

The clip, originally posted on Facebook on May 27, shows Favour full of life, dressed in a leopard-print halter crop top and a patterned mini skirt, dancing expressively in an outdoor setting.

Favour Agbro's dance video resurfaces on social media, leaving many sad. Photo Credit: Israel Joe, Favour Agbro

Source: Facebook

Her voluminous curly hair, in the video and animated movements, captured the kind of carefree energy that made the video's resurgence all the more painful for viewers who encountered it after learning she was gone.

At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 13k likes, over 5k views and more than 400 shares on Facebook.

What led to Favour Agbro's death

According to accounts circulating online, Favour, 20, allegedly ended her own life after being sexually assaulted by Ifeanyi Ogbonna, an Asaba-based content creator who goes by the name Odogwu Asaba.

Delta State Police subsequently arrested Ogbonna in connection with allegations linked to her death.

Watch the dancing video of Favour Agbro that has since broken hearts across social media:

Nigerians React to Favour Agbro's dance video

The video drew an outpouring of grief and anger from Nigerians who mourned the loss of a young woman whose life was cut tragically short.

@Baggio Udochukwu Baggio said:

"Someone's daughter! A family's hope! An idiotic devil took her by force. I am heartbroken. May the wicked man rot in hello."

@Izuchukwu Izu Ben said:

"Why do you have to do this to yourself very hard to believe you're no more 😭😭😭?"

@Evan G O Bouperegha said:

"It's well oh."

@Bamil UD said:

"I'm literally crying, we've lost you at this point rest in peace dear 😢 🕊️ 🪦."

@Mekemem Evans said:

"What makes you people think that she's no more, to me I called her a Contect creator because how can someone take her life like that 🤔 😔."

@Puritybash page said:

"Rest girl"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that emerging WhatsApp chats had shown Favour Agbro's conversations with Odogwu Asaba before she died.

Lady shares how she escaped Odogwu Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had released her chats with Odogwu Asaba as she recounted how she narrowly escaped becoming his victim.

She shared her account in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at 9:22 PM, days after the Delta State Police Command arrested Odogwu Asaba over sexual assault allegations linked to a 20-year-old woman named Favour, from Warri, who later died.

In the video, the TikTok user explained that she reached out to Odogwu Asaba on 31 May 2025, initially through TikTok, after following his content for some time.

Source: Legit.ng