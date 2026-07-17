Georgia has released the official list of four African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for one year

Citizens of four African countries can travel to Georgia without a visa and stay for a long time under the latest visa policy

This report contains the full list of four African countries eligible for visa-free travel to Georgia and a one-year stay

Georgia has announced visa-free entry for some African countries under its 2026 visa policy and published the names of all the eligible countries.

The Georgian government explained that citizens of these countries can travel to Georgia without a visa and stay in the country for a specified period, subject to the country's immigration rules.

Georgia names 4 African countries whose citizens can visit without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu/Kryssia Campos

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Georgia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

On the official website of the Georgian government, citizens of the listed African countries have been granted the opportunity to enter and stay in Georgia for a long period, as revealed in this article.

Georgia visa-free entry: Eligible African countries

Below are the names of the African countries eligible for visa-free entry into Georgia:

Republic of Botswana Republic of Mauritius Republic of South Africa Seychelles

Regarding the duration of stay, the Georgian government announced that citizens of the above African countries can enter its territory and stay for up to one year without a visa.

All the above information can be found on the official website of the Georgian government.

France: European countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Africa released the official list of 25 European countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

According to the South African government, citizens of the listed European countries are eligible for visa-free entry for stays of up to 90 days, provided they comply with the country's immigration requirements.

Source: Legit.ng