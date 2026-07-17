Favour Agbro's twin sister revealed that their parents borrowed N7 million in a desperate attempt to save her life

Content creator Ositadinma Fred posted a reaction video that went viral, sparking debate about financial burden on poor families

Nigerians on social media questioned how the N7m was spent and called for receipts from the hospitals involved

A viral reaction video has reignited public debate over the death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro, after her twin sister revealed their family borrowed N7 million in a last-ditch effort to save her life.

On Tuesday, July 14, content creator Odogwu Asaba, was arrested over the death of a 20-year-old lady, Favour Agbro, as many videos have been trending online about the case.

Reactions trail Favour Agbro’s twin sister's cry for help over family's N7million debt. Photo credit@odogwuasaba/@itsfredor

Source: Instagram

In a post by content creator Ositadinma Fred on Thursday, 16 July 2026, he responded to the twin sister's emotional plea for help.

Overlaid on the video was a meme featuring commentary written in Nigerian Pidgin English, questioning how anyone could lend such a large sum to people in poverty and noting that the circumstances had shed new light on the choices Favour made during her lifetime.

The meme also carried a broader generational message, calling on parents to be mindful of the financial burdens they place on their children and urging a rethink of how families navigate hardship.

Fans blame Favour Agbro’s family as twin sister cries for help. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

Nigerians question the N7m claim

The revelation triggered sharp reactions across social media, with many users sceptical about the timeline and purpose of the loan. Some commenters suggested the debt may have predated Favour's hospitalisation entirely.

As her sister claimed that their parents borrowed N7million to save her sister, and debtors were after them.

"My name is Faith Agbro. I am Favour Agbro's twin sister. I am pleading to the public for help, my parents. We really need money. My parents borrowed money from different sources to save my sister. We spent N7million, help us so that we can be able to sort out the debt."

Recall that Favour died in July following an alleged sexual assault by Odogwu Asaba, who was arrested on July 14, 2026.

Here is the Instagram video of Faith pleading to the public for help:

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians online:

@goodnews_kitchen1 wrote:

"Please, if you know you cannot provide a stable life for children, don't keep bringing them into the world. Children shouldn't grow up carrying the weight of responsibilities that belong to their parents. And when a child loses their life after spending years sacrificing for everyone else, their death should not become an opportunity to seek financial gain. Let them be mourned with dignity. Grief should come from love, not from what can be gained from their loss. It's heartbreaking, and it's simply not fair."

@peterwestmichael commented:

"Why do I feel this 7M is the money the parent has been owing even before Favour grape incident.. the parents are using this situation as a means to clear the debt they incure even before Favour grape incident..."

@kirsten_.kay wrote:

"So they means the kind people that borrowed them 7m are now troubling the bereaved parents so soon? They for wait like 2-3months before they use the format oh."

@verydarkgirl_ratel asked:

"7m for someone that took snipe? I don't understand, you said after taking her to several hospitals that it was just one that later accepted her and that's where she kpiad so how was the 7million spent."

@flavouredandfavoured demanded:

"Show us receipts and the hospitals involved first, we will pay directly."

@_steph_okeke observed:

"Hmmmmm, this looks like a planned work."

Odogwu Asaba's last video after alleged assault

Legit.ng had reported that a video of content creator Odogwu Asaba lecturing women about depending on men had resurfaced online following allegations of sexual assault involving a girl named Favour.

Odogwu Asaba reportedly confessed to the alleged assault before he was arrested, making the resurfaced clip draw more attention from viewers.

Many Nigerians flooded the comments section, pointing out the irony of his past remarks in light of the serious allegations surrounding him

Source: Legit.ng