2Baba posted a heartwarming video on July 14 showing quality time with Annie Idibia's daughters and his two sons with Pero Adeniyi

The clip featured Justin Idibia and Innocent Idibia Jr alongside Annie's daughters, with fans noting how close they appear

Fans flooded the comments with love, describing the footage as a picture of real peace of mind

2Baba is giving fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14 capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

2Baba’s latest family outing with Annie Idibia’s daughters and his sons sparks reactions. Credit: @official2baba, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared on his Instagram page, shows the children together in what feels like a genuinely relaxed family setting, with no performance or pretence, just a father and his kids enjoying each other's company.

2Baba, born Innocent Ujah Idibia, remains one of the most celebrated artists in African music history.

His personal life has attracted as much public attention as his career in recent years, making this kind of footage particularly resonant for fans who have followed his family's journey closely.

Watch 2Baba's heartwarming family video below:

Fans react to 2Baba's family clip

The post drew an outpouring of affection in the comments section, with many followers struck by how natural and peaceful the children looked together.

@rachytee_empire001 wrote:

"Real peace of mind 😍😍😍 Affliction shall never rise again God abeg 🤲I too love this family ❤️❤️❤️"

@chydebem observed:

"These four are the closest"

@adaeze_chimeume joked:

"Woman Leader go soon drop new video 😂😂"

@itoetheresiamesoe commented:

"Nee good morning, mah"

purple_scents said:

"He is back."

2Baba’s heartwarming family reunion leaves fans emotional. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba appreciates son's stepfather

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng